TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Australian man arrested for stealing, burning car in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Australian man arrested for stealing, burning car in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The One Piece banner spectacle and the crisis of national symbols

When citizens choose a pirate flag over an official sign of national identity to symbolize their hopes for justice, it is not because they reject the nation. It is because they feel rejected by it.

Anwar Kurniawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surakarta, Central Java
Thu, August 7, 2025 Published on Aug. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-08-05T18:03:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People walk past advertising on April 19, 2024 for the Japanese manga series “One Piece“ at the entrance to a building in the Shibuya area of central Tokyo. People walk past advertising on April 19, 2024 for the Japanese manga series “One Piece“ at the entrance to a building in the Shibuya area of central Tokyo. (AFP/Richard A. Brooks)

O

n rooftops across Indonesia, a strange flag flutters in defiance. It is not the familiar red-and-white of the Republic, but a black banner adorned with a pirate skull, instantly recognizable to millions as the symbol from the beloved Japanese anime One Piece by Eichiro Oda.

As the nation approaches its 80th anniversary of independence on Aug. 17, this symbolic brouhaha has gone viral, spreading through TikTok, Instagram and X, from memes to avatar profiles and merchandise. Some see the trend as playful fandom. Others interpret it as a quiet and clever protest.

And for a few, such as social media influencers, the flag becomes a vessel for deeper ideological meaning, including a call for a transnational Islamic caliphate.

This spectacle raises critical questions: What does it mean when the symbols of pop culture begin to speak louder than the official symbols of the nation? How a pirate flag rose above Indonesia’s Independence Day commemoration reveals a growing disconnect between youth and state power.

To me this moment marks more than a viral trend. It reveals a deeper semiotic crisis. The national symbols that once evoked pride and belonging are now met with irony, satire or outright substitution.

As cultural theorist Stuart Hall argues, meaning is not fixed by producers but constantly negotiated by audiences. The One Piece flag, originally encoded as entertainment, has been redecoded by Indonesian youth as a symbol of antiestablishment sentiment: sometimes anarchic, utopian or despairing.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What we are witnessing is a rupture in hegemonic representation, where the state's official signs, such as the 80th anniversary of independence logo, uniformed parades, staged ceremonies and red-and-white flags, fail to resonate with a generation raised amid economic precarity, political spectacle and algorithm-driven media. In their place, pirate emblems, anime slogans and digital remix cultures rise as expressive tools to articulate discontent and reimagine justice.

Popular

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Related Articles

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Recentralizing mining license should not sacrifice regional justice

Questioning historical revision

Related Article

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Recentralizing mining license should not sacrifice regional justice

Questioning historical revision

Popular

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

More in Opinion

 View more
A security guard stops a group of activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wearing alien costumes on July 31, 2025, during an environmental rally in Manila’s Makati Central Business District.
Academia

The left's "everything struggle" is undermining the climate cause
A flag bearing the surname of United States President Donald Trump and his campaign slogan waves as Air Force One touches down at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on July 25, 2025, the first of his four-day private visit to Scotland.
Academia

The United States could soon be in a world of pain
A visitor stands next to a module of an electric vehicle (EV) on July 18, 2024 during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Indonesia’s EV momentum and the questions we forget to ask

Highlight
Palestinian children receive medical attention at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2025, following Israeli bombardment on the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025.
Editorial

Speak boldly, Indonesia
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers at Gran Harmoni Cibitung Residential Complex, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Tuesday (June 5, 2025). The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Legislator suggests gold export ban to boost bullion banking
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
Economy

China's exports top forecasts as shippers rush to meet tariff deadline
Academia

The left's "everything struggle" is undermining the climate cause
Asia & Pacific

Hiroshima marks 80 years as US-Russia nuclear tensions rise
Companies

Hit by US tariffs, Indonesia plans to sell shrimp to China instead
Economy

Higher US tariffs take effect on dozens of economies
Academia

The United States could soon be in a world of pain
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The One Piece banner spectacle and the crisis of national symbols

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.