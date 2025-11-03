TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Today, the currents shaping the relationship between the Indo-Pacific’s two largest democracies are not trade winds, but the terabits flowing through fiber-optic cables and the instant signals of digital payment systems.

Brijesh Singh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Mumbai, India
Mon, November 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-10-31T19:33:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Customers make payments using the QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025. Customers make payments using the QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025. (Antara/Destyan Sujarwoko)

T

he historic maritime routes that once carried spices and philosophies between India and Indonesia are being redrawn for the 21st century. Today, the currents shaping the relationship between the Indo-Pacific’s two largest democracies are not trade winds, but the terabits flowing through fiber-optic cables and the instant signals of digital payment systems.

Quietly but with strategic intent, Jakarta and New Delhi are forging a landmark digital alliance. Solidified through a series of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed over the past year, this partnership is about more than just technology. It is a calculated move by Indonesia to accelerate its digital economy, enhance public services, and assert its digital sovereignty in a world increasingly defined by a United States-China tech rivalry.

For the average Indonesian, the promise is tangible: cheaper cross-border transactions, more efficient government services and greater opportunities for local businesses. For the nation, it represents a powerful "third way", a partnership model built on open, sovereign-friendly technology, offering a compelling alternative to proprietary, geopolitically fraught ecosystems. 

At the heart of this digital handshake is the plan to interconnect Indonesia’s BI-Fast with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This initiative, formalized in an MoU between Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India during Indonesia's Group of 20 (G20) presidency, is an economic revolution in waiting.

The immediate impact will be a boon for two vital sectors: tourism and remittances. Indian tourists, a rapidly growing and digitally native demographic, will soon be able to use their familiar mobile apps to scan QRIS codes and pay instantly, from a warung (food stall) in Bali to a department store in Jakarta. This seamless process bypasses the high fees and friction of international credit card networks and currency exchange counters.

Similarly, for the Indonesian diaspora and businesses transacting with India, sending money home or making payments will become instantaneous and dramatically cheaper. But the true long-term prize is the empowerment of Indonesia’s 64 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of the national economy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

By integrating these real-time payment rails, the cost barrier for MSMEs to participate in regional e-commerce will plummet. This infrastructure is the foundation for creating open, interoperable digital marketplaces, inspired by India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), that can level the playing field and reduce the dominance of large platform aggregators, fostering a more inclusive digital economy across the archipelago.

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Related Articles

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

Related Article

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

More in Opinion

 View more
Customers make payments using the QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025.
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024.
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Activists carry umbrellas on Oct. 23, 2025, during the weekly Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful demonstration in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Highlight
Activists of 'Kamisan' (Thursday) silent protest stands with banners reading 'Reject Hero Title for Suharto' as they protest to demand justice for activists who were killed in the 1998 Semanggi tragedy in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 3, 2025. In the late 1990s, deadly riots preceded Indonesian dictator Suharto's fall, but the government says the vengeful bloodbaths that mostly targeted ethnically Chinese Indonesians will be skipped in a forthcoming revision of its official history books, slated to be launched in December 2025.
Politics

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Editorial

Soeharto is no hero
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa meets with Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025.
Regulations

New government lending scheme potential ‘risk’ for fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Americas

Trump says US immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough'
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Markets

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, South Korea’s Lee hope to continue fighter jet project on APEC sidelines
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.