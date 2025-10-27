TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Chandra Asri to acquire ExxonMobil’s gas stations in Singapore
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Chandra Asri to acquire ExxonMobil’s gas stations in Singapore
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Finland’s happiness rests on international cooperation

We believe in co-creation: as a relatively small nation, we cannot produce everything on our own, and we need international trade.

Elina Valtonen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 27, 2025 Published on Oct. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-10-26T11:18:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn ('left') meets with Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen ('right') on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn ('left') meets with Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen ('right') on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. (ASEAN Secretariat/-)

F

inland has been chosen for the eighth time in a row as the happiest country in the world. We, the humble Finns, are often surprised by this. At the same time, I am more than happy to share some characteristics of Finland’s success story and the core elements of our foreign policy.

After over a century under Russian rule, and before that centuries under Swedish rule, Finland gained independence in 1917. Finland was a poor and hungry nation with a long border with an unpredictable eastern neighbor, Russia, a country that has a landmass roughly 50 times larger than Finland’s. The starting point for the innovative Nordic welfare society was modest, to say the least.

We invested in what we believed in: people, education and ensuring that every child has equal opportunities to make a difference. It is through skilled people and full engagement in the global market economy that a country can punch far above its weight. We take great pride in having cutting-edge high technology such as quantum computing, satellite solutions and especially 5G and 6G network expertise. Finland is a trusted technology provider.

In Finland, we trust our people, and people trust each other. This also extends to public institutions, which both results from and contributes to low corruption. The Finnish model is built on equal participation in society. Finland was built into a strong democracy that, as the first country in Europe, granted women full suffrage. We created a society in which individual freedom and the opportunity to succeed are real.

Stable, peaceful regional cooperation has contributed to our well-being over the past decades. Respect for international law and economic relations have often reinforced each other. Openness and predictability create confidence, and confidence is necessary for peace and prosperity. 

Now Russia is trying to destroy this rules-based European security order. It will fail.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At a time when Russia is blatantly violating the UN Charter by attacking Ukraine, upholding and defending the rules-based international order is more important than ever.

Popular

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 

Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Related Articles

Indonesia vows bolder climate action amid skepticism

Trump inks US deals on trade, critical minerals with Southeast Asian partners

Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal death

Indonesia, South Africa warm up ties ahead of G20 Summit

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond

Related Article

Indonesia vows bolder climate action amid skepticism

Trump inks US deals on trade, critical minerals with Southeast Asian partners

Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal death

Indonesia, South Africa warm up ties ahead of G20 Summit

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond

Popular

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 

Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

More in Opinion

 View more
Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn ('left') meets with Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen ('right') on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
Academia

Finland’s happiness rests on international cooperation
United Nations secretary-general António Guterres ('front left'), Vietnam's President Luong Cuong ('front center') and Laos' General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith ('front right') pose with other leaders and delegates at the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.
Academia

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime
A tempe artisan shows soybeans imported from the United States in this undated file photo.
Academia

Supply-chain economics beats tariff politics

Highlight
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Markets

Indonesia raises 6 billion yuan through first dim sum bond issuance
A student recites the Quran at the Lirboyo mosque. It is a routine activity for students at the boarding school. JP/Sigit Pamungkas
Editorial

Modern education, old habits
Members of Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) speak during a demonstration of voting machines to be used in future elections in Yangon on September 5, 2023. Myanmar's ruling military junta said on August 18, 2025 that the country's election will start on December 28, beginning a phased poll being boycotted by opposition groups and criticized by international monitors.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN not sending observers to Myanmar elections

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI tariff deal stuck as Malaysia secures agreement with US
Regulations

Bank Indonesia to add incentives amid slow lending
Asia & Pacific

Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
Markets

Indonesia raises 6 billion yuan through first dim sum bond issuance
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN not sending observers to Myanmar elections
Asia & Pacific

China willing to give assistance to US after aircraft crash in South China Sea
Americas

More than 8,000 US flights delayed as government shutdown drags on
Regulations

Indonesia, Turkey ink deal to expand civil aviation cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Finland’s happiness rests on international cooperation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.