The Sumatra disaster will increase our fiscal risk

A man with a hoe walks down a street filled with mud and littered with roadside debris on Dec. 6, 2025, after a flash flood hit Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh. (AFP/YT Hariono)

The Sumatra flooding and landslides necessitate a review of the risk factors noted in next year's state budget, as natural disasters pose massive economic losses both locally and nationally.

T he flash flooding and landslides that hit the provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra were another shock for Indonesia's economy, as they came at a time when its economic growth prospects were getting better.

The export sector still showed resilience amid fractious world trade relations and global uncertainties. In the first 10 months, Indonesian exports grew 7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Exports to the United States were increasing despite President Donald Trump’s tariffs. In the third quarter, US-bound exports reached US$8.2 billion, increasing from $7.5 billion in the second quarter. Imports grew 2.2 percent, indicating that the contribution of net exports to GDP growth would remain strong.

Imports of raw materials contracted 1.25 percent, dragged down by a steep 12.6 percent fall in oil and gas imports. Excluding oil and gas, raw materials imports were up 5 percent.

Imports of capital goods rose significantly at 18.5 percent, which would increase gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) to support overall GDP growth. Together with government efforts to push up consumption through providing stimulus and positive net exports, GDP growth in the fourth quarter should remain strong.

However, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows slowed down, reaching $7.7 billion over the first three quarters this year, compared with $10.2 billion for the same period last year. As a share of GDP, FDI flows reached 0.7 percent, lower than the 1.5 percent recorded in 2024. Over the same period, FDI flows to Malaysia reached 3 percent of GDP while FDI flows to Vietnam booked 6 percent of GDP.

External conditions are not as grim as before. The effect of US tariffs has been moderate, as Trump has softened his tone and is no longer threatening and intimidating. He has given several tariff exemptions and has been more open to trade negotiations.