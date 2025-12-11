Leaking Jakarta seawall raises concern over rising sea level, maintenance

Line of cracks: A man walks with his fishing rod on Dec. 6, 2025, on top of a giant seawall built to prevent flooding, in Muara Baru, North Jakarta. Several sections of the seawall appear to have cracked, allowing seawater to overflow into residential areas. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

Several parts of a concrete seawall in Muara Baru, North Jakarta that are leaking, which has led to tidal flooding in dozens of neighborhood units (RT) as well as in a city amusement park.

A recent leak at a seawall in North Jakarta that triggered severe tidal flooding in several neighborhoods has renewed concerns over rising sea levels and exposed the lack of regular maintenance at such protective structures.

The leak was first reported in early December after parts of the concrete wall in Muara Baru, North Jakarta failed to deter seawater from creeping into nearby settlements. According to the Jakarta administration, the incident triggered tidal floods in dozens of neighborhood units (RT) on Dec. 6, including around the capital’s popular amusement park Taman Impian Jaya Ancol (Ancol Dreamland Park).

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung acknowledged the possible threat of rising sea levels faced by coastal neighborhoods in the northern part of the city. He added that gradual upgrades for the damaged barriers are slated to start by next year under coordination with the relevant ministries.

“I really understand the hardship faced by residents,” Pramono said after visiting Muara Baru on Monday, “and we are working continuously to ensure this problem can be quickly solved.”

The leaking seawall in Muara Baru is part of the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) project, which kicked off in 2014 aiming to build a total of 46 kilometers of concrete barriers that are claimed to protect the capital from coastal flooding and land subsidence.

The project is jointly managed by the Jakarta administration as well as the central government.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Some 20 km of concrete barriers was built across Jakarta’s coastlines over the past few years. Meanwhile, the remaining 26 km is expected to be finished by 2030.