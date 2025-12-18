TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms
Indonesia has world's largest methanol poisoning cases, 30% fatal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms
Indonesia has world's largest methanol poisoning cases, 30% fatal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Insurance in Southeast Asia is reaching a structural turning point, Indonesia is showing what the next decade will look like. 

Abhishek Bhatia (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Thu, December 18, 2025 Published on Dec. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-12-16T21:12:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) official provides information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) to passers-by during a car-free day event in Ternate, North Maluku, on Aug. 10, 2025. A Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) official provides information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) to passers-by during a car-free day event in Ternate, North Maluku, on Aug. 10, 2025. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

I

ndonesia anchors the region’s growth story with its 283 million people and fast-rising middle class. Across Southeast Asia, insurance is shifting from a peripheral purchase to a foundational part of financial planning. Rising incomes, digital adoption and demographic change are pushing protection into the mainstream. Southeast Asia is now at an inflection point.

Insurance penetration in Southeast Asia remains far below global norms. Indonesia stood at just 1.4 percent of GDP according to the ASEAN Insurance Surveillance Report 2022. The Philippines remains similarly low, with most estimates placing penetration below 2 percent, Malaysia and Thailand sit higher at 3.8 and 4.6 percent respectively, and Singapore is far ahead at 12.5 percent. Yet even with this variation, the region as a whole still reflects a deep protection gap.

In reality, it is one of Southeast Asia’s greatest opportunities. A young population is earning more, saving more, and becoming more conscious of financial risk. As awareness rises, the shift from “insurance as a nice-to-have” to “insurance as a basic need” becomes inevitable.

Indonesia shows this transition clearly. Industry forecasts indicate the country’s general insurance market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 9 percent, increasing from US$5.3 billion in 2023 to $7.1 billion by 2027, according to GlobalData. Rising consumer awareness and stronger demand for health, mobility and retail protection, driven by a young population with increasing purchasing power, are shifting insurance from a discretionary spend to a basic financial need.

The pandemic did more than highlight health risks. It changed how people think about preparedness, convenience and transparency.

Across the region, many incumbents still treat digitalization as putting old processes behind a screen, such as PDF policies, online forms and cosmetic upgrades. But real change requires rebuilding the experience end-to-end.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Digital onboarding, automated underwriting and same-day claims have shifted from “nice-to-have” to table stakes. These are now the expectations of a younger, more demanding customer, and they are setting the pace for the industry.

Popular

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

Related Articles

Jakarta’s heavy burden

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines

ASEAN needs to closely watch, Central Asia is rising

Related Article

Jakarta’s heavy burden

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines

ASEAN needs to closely watch, Central Asia is rising

Building a more meaningful and inclusive digital future for Indonesia

Independent 'umrah' travel opens business opportunities

Popular

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

More in Opinion

 View more
Technicians check panels on Sept. 29, 2023 at the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic plant, located at Cirata Reservoir in Purwakarta, West Java.
Academia

Don’t let the 100 GW solar ambition become another Nusantara
A Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) official provides information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) to passers-by during a car-free day event in Ternate, North Maluku, on Aug. 10, 2025.
Academia

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Heavy machines operate on May 24, 2024, at a coal mine in Sumber Batu village, Meureubo district, Aceh. Indonesia produced 138 million tonnes of coal in the first three months of 2024, around 24 percent less than the 183 million tonnes it produced in the same period last year.
Academia

Why Muhammadiyah must return its mining concession

Highlight
Activists and university students hold a peaceful protest in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Dec. 16, 2025, protesting the government's handling of impacts of cyclone-induced floods and landslides that hit Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra that has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.
Politics

Regions ask for more state funds for disaster recovery
Digital dusk: People use their mobile phones on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of a new law banning social media for users under 16. The social media ban is set to take effect, part of a broader global crackdown.
Editorial

Put kids' online safety first
Bank Indonesia (BI) board of Governors pose for a photo before the press in a monthly press conference held in its Jakarta headquarter on Dec. 18, 2024.
Regulations

BI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged despite Fed cut

The Latest

 View more
Tech

How China built its ‘Manhattan Project’ to rival the West in AI chips
Companies

New perspectives on power: NUS launches master in South Asian geopolitics
Archipelago

Riau’s viral humpback dolphin found dead in local river
Entertainment

'Lupa Daratan': Life of a misunderstood actor
Markets

Tech jitters dent stocks before central banks take center stage
Americas

US House defeats bids to rein in Trump Venezuela campaign
Archipelago

Lack of classrooms, teachers put Batam’s special-needs students at risk
Asia & Pacific

Bandung legacy key to global decolonization process: Forum
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.