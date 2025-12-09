How Asia’s semiconductor powerhouse fits into ASEAN’s strategic future

A printed circuit board is displayed on Sept. 16, 2022, at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in the northwestern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu. (Reuters/Ann Wang)

As tensions rise between Tokyo and Beijing, ASEAN and Taiwan must balance economic integration with the political realities imposed by China’s growing assertiveness across Asia.

T ensions between China and Japan, which escalated after a recent statement on Taiwan by new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, continue to shape geopolitics in East and Southeast Asia. United States President Donald Trump has reportedly intervened in the matter, speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Takaichi to cool temperatures.

The American policy of strategic ambiguity surrounding Taiwan, which it has followed since the 1970s, has enabled economic ties between the US and China to flourish. Similarly, ASEAN, the regional grouping nearest Taiwan, does not take any clear stance in navigating the One China policy.

Although ASEAN and Taiwan don’t share formal diplomatic relations, the Southeast Asian bloc is one of the largest convening powers in the region. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is a globally dominant economic asset.

As the world faces issues that are more interlinked and complex, it is critical to understand where ASEAN and Taiwan’s interests align and where they diverge.

The world has become increasingly reliant on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, which accounts for over 60 percent of global semiconductor production and supplies more than 90 percent of the most advanced logic chips.

The island’s firms are central to that capability, above all its powerhouse, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), estimated to account for around 8 percent of Taiwan’s overall economic output and roughly 12 percent of its exports.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

With policies carefully designed to support manufacturing industries, Taiwan has enjoyed significant economic advancement over the years and has made the semiconductor industry its global identity and strength. But what does this strength mean for its relationship with ASEAN?

There is a wide range of literature examining Taiwan’s fraught relationship with Beijing and delicate ties with Washington. ASEAN can play a key role in easing tensions between these countries.

As it is not a security pact, ASEAN’s regional economic cooperation has become a pivotal strategy to avoid conflict. Past ASEAN leaders, including Indonesia’s Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong, have noted how an interconnected economy is key to instilling greater stability in the region.

Taiwan, which shares a similar global outlook through its New Southbound Policy (NSP). aimed at countries in South and Southeast Asia along with Australia and New Zealand, views shared economic stakes as providing solid grounds for mechanisms of tension de-escalation.

Both the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the NSP underscore the importance of economic cooperation and diversification of partnerships.

ASEAN has formal dialogue partnerships with 11 countries, but it should not be easily satisfied with this number. There is an urgent need to diversify its relationships to include nonformal partners that play a critical part in its regional economy.

It is also an important market for Taiwan. ASEAN collectively accounts for a substantial share of Taiwan’s exports, estimated at close to 20 percent, making the bloc one of Taiwan’s largest markets.

To forge a deeper strategic partnership, ASEAN and Taiwan will require politically willing governments able to navigate their relationships with China skillfully while building stronger economic cooperation frameworks. The outcome of such an engagement should extend beyond economic gains, fostering resilience capable of easing tensions, preventing conflict and reducing global polarization.

However, the region’s current political landscape is not fully aligned with Taiwan’s democratic trajectory.

In his recent address titled “Chip in with Taiwan”, Foreign Affairs Minister Lin Chia-lung highlighted Taiwan’s determination to defend democratic values by strengthening partnerships with other democracies facing uncertain geopolitical risks. This includes resisting authoritarian influence, promoting human rights, advancing digital governance and upholding the rules-based international order.

This sentiment reflects a point of divergence between Taiwan and ASEAN.

Although democracy is part of the political makeup of most ASEAN states, its current form in several countries is far from ideal. The bloc’s key democratic actors, including Indonesia and Malaysia, face shifting domestic dynamics that highlight the decline of democracy in these countries.

Indonesia has seen larger and more frequent waves of protest after President Prabowo Subianto took office in late 2024; protests reflecting grievances about economic policy, inequality and governance that have continued into 2025. Malaysia’s 2020 “Sheraton Move” precipitated the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and triggered a period of political instability.

A recent Topline Report by the Philippine Observatory on Democracy notes divisive debates in the Philippines, including tensions over political dynasties, civic participation and disinformation.

Democracy remains a stated priority in ASEAN’s engagement with its partners. The addition of Timor-Leste as its newest member, a “free” country according to the Freedom House ranking for 2024, is a notable development, but it does little to balance ASEAN’s mixed political composition of authoritarian, hybrid and electorally free systems.

While both ASEAN and Taiwan share the desire for prosperity as a path to regional stability in a polarized global environment, there are also fundamental differences to be aware of. The divergence outlined here is as a reminder that pragmatic engagements aimed at complementing diverse partnerships are an option worth exploring.

---

The writer is managing director of the ASEAN Studies Centre and a lecturer in international relations at Gadjah Mada University. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.