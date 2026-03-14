‘Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Indonesia

Laughter therapy: A woman looks on Jan. 6, 2026, at the film Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! poster listed under the “Now Showing” category at a Cinema XXI theater in a shopping mall in East Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

With nearly 11 million tickets sold, the film’s success signals the rising strength of local storytelling in cinemas once dominated by Hollywood.

T he box office success of Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! has shown that Indonesian films can draw huge audiences once dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, after surpassing Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film ever screened in Indonesian cinemas.

The comedy sequel had sold 10,980,141 tickets on Tuesday, after more than three months in theaters, eventually edging past Avengers: Endgame, which previously recorded 10.97 million total ticket sales in the country.

“Mauliate godang [thank you very much] to everyone involved, the cast, the crew, our whole battalion with and without family names, and all those we can’t possibly mention one by one, for helping carry us to this point [...] This achievement belongs to all of us. We are truly, sincerely and deeply grateful,” the film’s production house Imajinari wrote in a recent social media post celebrating the ticket-sales milestone.

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Written and directed by Muhadkly Acho, the film stars Bene Dion, Oki Rengga, Boris Bokir and Indra Jegel as four police officers who risk their jobs after failing to solve the murder case of a mayor’s son.

Their undercover operation at a nursing home to catch the killer forms the backbone of the film’s humor, sparking laughter among audiences.

The record-breaking performance has also surpassed its predecessor, Agak Laen, released in February 2024, which drew 9.1 million attendees.

Named after a podcast hosted by Bene, Oki, Boris and Indra, Agak Laen is an Indonesian slang phrase that roughly translates to “a little different,” used to describe something slightly unusual.