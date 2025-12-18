TheJakartaPost

Don’t let the 100 GW solar ambition become another Nusantara

To realize its 100 GW solar power generation, Indonesia must utilize international financing, particularly from China, which is pivoting its overseas investments toward clean energy. 

Adila Isfandiari and Tata Mustasya (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 18, 2025

Technicians check panels on Sept. 29, 2023 at the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic plant, located at Cirata Reservoir in Purwakarta, West Java. Technicians check panels on Sept. 29, 2023 at the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic plant, located at Cirata Reservoir in Purwakarta, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

A

t the recent United Nations climate conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, Indonesia was handed the dubious distinction of the "Fossil of the Day" award by an international coalition of civil society groups.

This satirical accolade casts significant doubt on the seriousness of Indonesia’s energy transition commitments, promises made by President Prabowo Subianto to the international community at the Group of 20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year and during his state visit to Brazil in July of this year.

The President has asserted that Indonesia aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a decade earlier than previously pledged, and reach 100 percent renewable energy within the next 10 years. Central to this vision is the ambitious target of installing 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy. The plan involves deploying 80 GW through decentralized systems across 80,000 villages, with the remaining 20 GW generated by centralized solar power plants.

If executed well, this initiative represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate the energy transition, stimulate demand for domestic solar and battery manufacturing and create green jobs.

However, the logistics are daunting. Installing solar panels across 80,000 villages will require massive capital, estimated at US$100 billion. This presents a huge hurdle.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), Indonesia’s renewable investment remains dangerously low, reaching only Rp 24 trillion (US$1.5 billion) in 2023, despite the fact that it ranks among the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters. Furthermore, the state budget is already strained by priority programs, such as the free nutritious meal program and rising debt obligations.

Without a concrete financing and governance plan, this solar initiative risks stalling, mirroring the struggles of the future capital city project in Nusantara. This is to say nothing of the billions of dollars from the state budget already poured into the capital relocation to East Kalimantan with mixed results. To prevent the solar program from suffering a similar fate, Indonesia must explore alternative financing to provide critical early-stage capital.

Technicians check panels on Sept. 29, 2023 at the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic plant, located at Cirata Reservoir in Purwakarta, West Java.
Don’t let the 100 GW solar ambition become another Nusantara
A Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) official provides information about the National Health Insurance (JKN) to passers-by during a car-free day event in Ternate, North Maluku, on Aug. 10, 2025.
From zero to coverage: Why insurance in Southeast Asia is at a tipping point

Heavy machines operate on May 24, 2024, at a coal mine in Sumber Batu village, Meureubo district, Aceh. Indonesia produced 138 million tonnes of coal in the first three months of 2024, around 24 percent less than the 183 million tonnes it produced in the same period last year.
Why Muhammadiyah must return its mining concession

Highlight
Activists and university students hold a peaceful protest in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Dec. 16, 2025, protesting the government's handling of impacts of cyclone-induced floods and landslides that hit Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra that has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.
Politics

Regions ask for more state funds for disaster recovery
Digital dusk: People use their mobile phones on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of a new law banning social media for users under 16. The social media ban is set to take effect, part of a broader global crackdown.
Editorial

Put kids' online safety first
Bank Indonesia (BI) board of Governors pose for a photo before the press in a monthly press conference held in its Jakarta headquarter on Dec. 18, 2024.
Regulations

BI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged despite Fed cut

Tech

How China built its ‘Manhattan Project’ to rival the West in AI chips
Companies

New perspectives on power: NUS launches master in South Asian geopolitics
Archipelago

Riau’s viral humpback dolphin found dead in local river
Entertainment

'Lupa Daratan': Life of a misunderstood actor
Markets

Tech jitters dent stocks before central banks take center stage
Americas

US House defeats bids to rein in Trump Venezuela campaign
Archipelago

Lack of classrooms, teachers put Batam’s special-needs students at risk
Asia & Pacific

Bandung legacy key to global decolonization process: Forum
