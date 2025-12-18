Regions ask for more state funds for disaster recovery

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
To fund recovery and reconstruction after the cyclone-induced floods and landslides, the administrations of Aceh and West Sumatra are requesting the central government to not cut the regional transfer fund (TKD) for 2026.
Several regencies and cities in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra continue to suffer from floods and landslides that hit in late November, which have so far left 1,059 dead and damaged more than 147,000 homes, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Wednesday.
Three weeks after the Tropical Cyclone Senyar hit the region, local authorities are still struggling to provide basic necessities to some 600,000 displaced residents in evacuation shelters across the provinces. Some areas are also still isolated as floods and landslides destroyed bridges and blocked roads, hindering land transportation of humanitarian aid.
Some regional leaders have since voiced fear of the lack of money needed to recover from the disasters impact as the TKD from the central government for 2026 is planned to be drastically cut by nearly 20
The transfer for regional administration this year even has faced reduction from initial allocation of Rp 919.9 trillion, which was budgeted during former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration. The cut occurred when President Prabowo Subianto imposed austerity measures earlier this year for government institutions of all levels, including the regional administrations, to fund his flagship programs.
Aceh, which is hardest-hit by Senyar, has requested the central government to cancel the cut, which would decrease the TKD for Aceh in 2026 by Rp 904 billion from this year’s Rp 7 trillion. Aceh Financial Management Agency head Reza Saputra warned the cuts could disrupt mitigation in disaster-prone regions.
“We are asking for a review of the [regional transfer] cuts,” Reza told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
