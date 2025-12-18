Thailand-Cambodia conflict: The trap of a long war

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The internal dynamics within Thailand and Cambodia ensure that neither side wants to concede first: Every concession is viewed as a vulnerability; every pause is a political risk.
By
Kuala Lumpur
The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has entered a dangerous new phase. What should have remained a containable skirmish has now collided with United States pressure, domestic insecurities, over-stretched verification regimes and, most ominously, ambitious military objectives emanating from Bangkok. US President Donald Trump may be publicly urging both sides to comply with the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, but Thailand’s shift in military doctrine suggests it is preparing for a long contest, not a short one.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.