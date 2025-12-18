Thailand-Cambodia conflict: The trap of a long war

Displaced residents gather to receive aid at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province on Dec. 14, 2025, amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border. (AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

The internal dynamics within Thailand and Cambodia ensure that neither side wants to concede first: Every concession is viewed as a vulnerability; every pause is a political risk.

Kuala Lumpur

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has entered a dangerous new phase. What should have remained a containable skirmish has now collided with United States pressure, domestic insecurities, over-stretched verification regimes and, most ominously, ambitious military objectives emanating from Bangkok. US President Donald Trump may be publicly urging both sides to comply with the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, but Thailand’s shift in military doctrine suggests it is preparing for a long contest, not a short one.