Jakarta Post
Beyond the builder: Soeharto, impunity and the global standard of heroism

The proposed conferral of the national hero title upon Soeharto challenges not only our collective memory but also our unwavering commitment to transitional justice and the mandates of the 1998 Reformasi.

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 7, 2025 Published on Nov. 6, 2025

Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto” during a protest on May 15 in front of the Social Affairs Ministry office in Jakarta. Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto” during a protest on May 15 in front of the Social Affairs Ministry office in Jakarta. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto, you hold the final pen that will inscribe this moral chapter. Heroism is the last moral throne, reserved only for those unsullied by the sins of humanity and corruption. If former president Soeharto indeed rendered service, let those services be recorded proportionally within the chapters of economic history. 

However, the national hero title belongs to the conscience of the people, those who uphold justice above all else. Do not allow a flawed judgement to spawn a paradox of values and ultimately shatter this nation’s commitment to justice.

At critical junctures, every nation is tested by the shadows of its past. Today, the Republic of Indonesia stands at a historical inflection point: the proposed conferral of the national hero title upon Soeharto challenges not only our collective memory but also our unwavering commitment to transitional justice and the mandates of the 1998 Reformasi.

Proponents justly cite the era’s tangible achievements, food self-sufficiency, political stability, infrastructure development and significant economic growth. Soeharto was given the title "Father of Development" in 1983 by the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR). These are historical facts that warrant acknowledgment. 

However, staring back from the other side of the mirror is a dark and indelible ledger: unresolved gross human rights violations (HRV) and systemic corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN), the latter of which has been affirmed by judicial review. In 2003, MPR deemed the Father of Development title invalid.

The title of national hero is not merely an accolade for national service. It is the highest ethical benchmark of a state, the embodiment of moral integrity and absolute loyalty to the nation, not merely to a regime. When this title is considered for a leader under whose watch systemic abuses occurred, we move beyond politics and confront the philosophy of the state itself.

True heroism demands unimpeachable integrity. Unfortunately, the legacy of the “builder” is marred by deficits that are difficult to overlook, even under the nation's own legal lens.

