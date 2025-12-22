The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

Triple play: Indonesian pop band The Lantis’ Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar, from left), Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass) and Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) pose for a publicity shot. The band, which has just released an extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai, is known for its hit single, “Bunga Maaf”. (Warner Music Indonesia/-)

On its latest EP, Cara Mencintai, the Indonesian pop trio pares things back, using slow tempos and nostalgic restraint to explore love, loss and emotional honesty.

T he year 2025 has pretty much anointed pop band The Lantis, consisting of Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass), Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) and Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar), as one of the coolest Indonesian bands today.

The Lantis' song "Bunga Maaf" (Apology Flowers), serving as the lead single of the band's latest extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai (How to Love), has gained more than 230 million plays on digital streaming platform Spotify alone, with the song's visualizer racking up more than 81 million views on YouTube.

Moreover, in November, the same month in which Cara Mencintai was released, the band collected its first-ever AMI Award for Best Pop Duo or Group. Then, in the following month, the band was chosen among Spotify's Top 5 RADAR Indonesia Artist of 2025.

The Lantis, however, is no stranger to success. A couple of years ago, the band once achieved a viral status thanks to the song "Lampu Merah" (Red Light). Regardless, this time around, the band felt more ready to embrace success, including what it might entail.

"We learned a lot from 'Lampu Merah'," said Ravi on Dec. 5. "It was so sudden when that song went viral. And honestly, at that time, we didn't feel ready to accept that virality in terms of the off-air gigs and accountability."

Looking at 2025, though, Ravi also added, "Now we do what we must do as an artist so that The Lantis can have an image or a persona that sticks with many people and, so to speak, sustain in this music world."

Teachable heartbreak