TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
An unhistorical history book
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
An unhistorical history book
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

On its latest EP, Cara Mencintai, the Indonesian pop trio pares things back, using slow tempos and nostalgic restraint to explore love, loss and emotional honesty.

Felix Martua (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 22, 2025 Published on Dec. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-12-22T10:18:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Triple play: Indonesian pop band The Lantis’ Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar, from left), Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass) and Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) pose for a publicity shot. The band, which has just released an extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai, is known for its hit single, “Bunga Maaf”. Triple play: Indonesian pop band The Lantis’ Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar, from left), Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass) and Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) pose for a publicity shot. The band, which has just released an extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai, is known for its hit single, “Bunga Maaf”. (Warner Music Indonesia/-)

T

he year 2025 has pretty much anointed pop band The Lantis, consisting of Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass), Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) and Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar), as one of the coolest Indonesian bands today.

The Lantis' song "Bunga Maaf" (Apology Flowers), serving as the lead single of the band's latest extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai (How to Love), has gained more than 230 million plays on digital streaming platform Spotify alone, with the song's visualizer racking up more than 81 million views on YouTube.

Moreover, in November, the same month in which Cara Mencintai was released, the band collected its first-ever AMI Award for Best Pop Duo or Group. Then, in the following month, the band was chosen among Spotify's Top 5 RADAR Indonesia Artist of 2025.

From The Weekender

The language of play: What children say without words

Play therapy helps children process emotions that adults often miss.

Read on The Weekender

The Lantis, however, is no stranger to success. A couple of years ago, the band once achieved a viral status thanks to the song "Lampu Merah" (Red Light). Regardless, this time around, the band felt more ready to embrace success, including what it might entail.

"We learned a lot from 'Lampu Merah'," said Ravi on Dec. 5. "It was so sudden when that song went viral. And honestly, at that time, we didn't feel ready to accept that virality in terms of the off-air gigs and accountability."

Looking at 2025, though, Ravi also added, "Now we do what we must do as an artist so that The Lantis can have an image or a persona that sticks with many people and, so to speak, sustain in this music world."

Teachable heartbreak

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
An unhistorical history book

An unhistorical history book

Related Articles

Buried fire, shared roots: A Maori and Papuan stone-cooking bond

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

Related Article

Buried fire, shared roots: A Maori and Papuan stone-cooking bond

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

Indonesia finishes second, exceeds expectations at SEA Games

Trend vs. tradition: Matcha’s revival takes hold in Indonesia

Popular

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea

Portugal recovers bodies of two Indonesian fishermen lost at sea
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
An unhistorical history book

An unhistorical history book

More in Culture

 View more
Hot stones: Papuan chef Charles Toto arranges chicken over vegetables coated in buah merah, a deep-red Papuan fruit, before covering them with leaves and cooking the dish using the bubigi stone-cooking technique on Dec. 10, 2025, at Javara Culture Garden Store, in Bekasi, West Java.
Food

Buried fire, shared roots: A Maori and Papuan stone-cooking bond
Interwoven path: Dutch artist Nazif Lopulissa (left) and Studio Sejauh founder Chitra Subyakto pose before a textile work displayed in their joint exhibition, State of Fashion: Perspectives On… Weaving Threads, which runs until Dec. 24, 2025, at Erasmus Huis Jakarta.
Art & Culture

Perspectives On… Weaving Threads traces ancestral roots, colonial history
Triple play: Indonesian pop band The Lantis’ Muhammad Rifki Dzaky “Ojan” Fauzan (guitar, from left), Giri Virandi Lanti (vocal, bass) and Ravi Rinaldy Lanti (vocal, guitar) pose for a publicity shot. The band, which has just released an extended play (EP), Cara Mencintai, is known for its hit single, “Bunga Maaf”.
Entertainment

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

Highlight
Smoke rises at Weda Bay Industrial Park (WBIP), a major nickel processing and smelting hub, in Lelilef Sawai, Central Halmahera, North Maluku.
Economy

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled
Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers.
Editorial

JETP waits for takeoff
Useful heat: Fishermen use a solar power cooling system in Maratua, Berau and East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Another year lost in the energy transition

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to sign trade deal with US in January after clearing final hurdles
Family Matters

The language of play: What children say without words
Archipelago

BGN faces criticism over free meal program during school break
Economy

RI inks trade deal with EAEU, eyes Eurasian market expansion
Food

Buried fire, shared roots: A Maori and Papuan stone-cooking bond
Economy

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled
Economy

Consumption is picking up, stability is yet to follow
Asia & Pacific

Chinese envoy urges Thailand-Cambodia to resume ceasefire as soon as possible

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Lantis makes heartbreak look cool

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.