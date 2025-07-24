TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Shooting the messenger: The urgent need for whistleblower protection

While the Constitution and legislation formally promote public participation in exposing misconduct, in practice whistleblowers often face intimidation, threats and retaliation.

Laode M Syarif and Ahmad Novindri Aji Sukma (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Cambridge, United Kingdom
Thu, July 24, 2025

Chair of the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) Achmadi speaks as agency members look on during a media conference in Jakarta on June 11, 2024. Chair of the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) Achmadi speaks as agency members look on during a media conference in Jakarta on June 11, 2024. (Antara/Fath Putra Mulya)

I

n a democratic society, whistleblowers serve as vital guardians of transparency and accountability. Yet, in Indonesia, individuals who expose corruption often find themselves criminalized rather than protected.

The recent case of Tri Yanto, a former compliance officer at the West Java branch of the National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS), exemplifies this troubling phenomenon of shooting the messenger.

After reporting alleged misappropriation of approximately Rp13 billion (US$80,000) in zakat (alms) and grant funds between 2021 and 2023, Tri was not commended for his vigilance but instead charged under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law for allegedly disseminating confidential documents.

Despite his efforts to report the misconduct to the internal auditor, the West Java Inspectorate and the Attorney General’s Office, he now faces legal repercussions. In short, a whistleblower trying to safeguard public funds is being treated as a criminal.

Observers have rightly condemned this as a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP), an abuse of law to silence someone acting in the public interest.

This case is not isolated. It underscores the systemic deficiencies in Indonesia’s current legal framework for protecting whistleblowers. While Law No. 31/2014 on the protection of witnesses and victims offers some safeguards, its scope is still limited. The law primarily protects individuals who testify in court proceedings, leaving those who report misconduct through internal channels or to the media vulnerable to retaliation.

Moreover, the Witness Protection Agency (LPSK), which is mandated to protect individuals, has limited resources and depends on cooperation from police and prosecutors, meaning it cannot always shield whistleblowers from a backlash.

