Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Hogan's wrestling skills and magnetic personality as a heroic all-American in the ring transformed the sport into mainstream family entertainment, attracting millions of viewers and turning the league into a multi-billion-dollar empire.

AFP
Miami, United States
Fri, July 25, 2025

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (AFP/Fayez Nureldine)

H

ulk Hogan, the 1980s icon of professional wrestling who helped propel the low-budget spectacle into the global spotlight and parlayed his prowess in the ring into pop culture stardom, died Thursday. He was 71.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at his home in Clearwater, police said.

The Hall of Fame talent -- known for his towering 6'7" (two-meter) physique, bandana and blond handlebar mustache -- was ubiquitous during his heyday, acting in film and television, appearing in video games and promoting a range of products.

He also courted his share of controversy, first when a sex tape featuring him leaked, and again when a recording of him using racist language, including a slur referring to Black Americans, resurfaced in 2015.

In recent years, Hogan became an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," World Wrestling Entertainment said on social media. "WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

Hogan's wrestling skills and magnetic personality as a heroic all-American in the ring transformed the sport into mainstream family entertainment, attracting millions of viewers and turning the league into a multi-billion-dollar empire.

"Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father!" fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair said on social media.

"R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself," said retired pro and Olympic champion Kurt Angle.

Hogan was born on August 11, 1953 in the southern US state of Georgia to a construction worker father and a dance teacher mother. The family moved to Florida when he was a toddler.

After dropping out of university, Hogan was spotted at his gym by local wrestlers and was quickly swept into competitions.

His nickname came about in part because of comparisons to the Marvel superhero The Incredible Hulk, featured at the time in a television series.

He first competed in 1979 in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE) but became a mainstay and fan favorite in the mid-1980s alongside others like Andre the Giant and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

At age 48 in 2002, in the waning days of his competitive career, he even battled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

His brand of "Hulkamania" transferred to the small and big screen, with roles in films such as "Rocky III," "No Holds Barred" and TV's "Baywatch."

"He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks," said 'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

But the scandal over his use of racial slurs led to his firing from WWE in 2015. He later apologized for his actions and was reinstated to the Hall of Fame.

When a tape emerged of Hogan having sex with a woman who was not his wife in 2012, he filed suit against Gawker Media and won a $140 million judgment for invasion of privacy. 

He eventually accepted a settlement of $31 million, but the case divided media and press freedom advocates after it was revealed that Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel had funded Hogan's case as part of an effort to drive Gawker out of business.

Gawker shut its site down months after the verdict.

Hogan memorably appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention that would seal Trump's nomination -- tearing his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way -- Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," Trump said on social media.

"He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive."

Hogan suffered numerous health problems in later years, stemming from the years of abuse his body took in the ring. In the 1990s, he admitted under oath that he had used anabolic steroids at the peak of his career.

He was married three times, and had two children with his first wife Linda.

