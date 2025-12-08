TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
From commercial to residential, Alam Sutera welcomes 2026 with new real estate offerings

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 8, 2025

(Courtesy of Alam Sutera Reality) (Courtesy of Alam Sutera Reality)

W

ith the new year close in sight, Indonesians are beginning a new chapter to reorganize their priorities. Whether that be finding comfort with their respective families or advancing their careers, new spaces can allow that change as we enter into 2026.

To answer that demand, Alam Sutera is ushering in a new roster of properties that specifically targets the unique needs of the burgeoning market of millennial and Gen Z property buyers. Both for their professional careers and their personal lives.

A key highlight to their 2026 slate is Alam Sutera’s Domain Business Suites. A four storey business suites that is located in a prime commercial area, the Domain Business Suites is an expansive and modular offering that can fit any types of business.

From The Weekender

I wasn’t into nationalist orchestras, then Satoe Indonesia surprised me

What started as a rainy-night obligation turned into a nostalgic reminder that the songs of our childhood never really leave us.

Read on The Weekender

From being a central office, a flagship branch, a regal showroom, to even a premium clinic, their Domain Business Suite caters to all trades and is wrapped in a contemporary facade that comes with a slew of innovative features.

“Across the four floors, each storey can house a different tenant. So it allows for both collaboration between businesses and a lot of visibility for crowds to easily see their options.”

Wikhen Rusli, Sales & Marketing Division Head of Alam Sutera explains.

The Domain Business Suite also offers three different types of office space units that are equipped with best in class facilities for prospective buyers.

Centro is the first unit, and it carries a building area of 1035 m2 with 300m2 for each floor. The space offered provides absolute freedom for tenants to adjust the floor as they see fit. Able to morph to any concept, this unit is ideal for lifestyle, retail, and premium F&B businesses.

Verso, the second unit similarly offers 300 m2 for each floor, but has a slightly larger building area of 1164 m2, and is situated right next to the highway. Receiving unobstructed illumination and visibility from incoming cars, this unit is perfect for health clinics, creative studios, or even professional offices that want to retain an elegant presence without sacrificing exposure.

While Recto, the third unit is the largest offering, coming in at 460 m2 for each floor with a total area of 1528 m2. This unit in particular has a full glass facade facing the main Alam Sutera Boulevard, a prime and iconic location for any type of enterprise. Whether it be a flagship branch, an automotive showroom, or a main office, this unit is an elegant and exclusive solution to your business needs.

Meant to provide flexibility, the three classes of suites can adjust to the ambitions of any size or type of businesses.

.

Most importantly though, the property is situated in an integral position in Alam Sutera’s downtown heart that is still rapidly developing. Being right next to the Jakarta-Merak toll road and JORR 2, with plans in place for a nearby MRT, the Domain Business Suite allows for strategic accessibility that can accommodate high traffic of visitors.

“We chose this location because it is literally in the core of Alam Sutera’s central business district. It is a high traffic area that's in close proximity to Mall Alam Sutera, IKEA, and Decathlon, so it's really an optimal location for businesses to get high exposure that is easily accessible.”Wikhen added.

On the residential side Alam Sutera is showcasing three distinct products that fulfills different specific niches.

Cluster PHILO - Sutera Rasuna.
Cluster PHILO - Sutera Rasuna

PHILO Cluster at Sutera Rasuna, is their premium offering in comfort, space efficiency, and modern aesthetics. Designed for modern families, PHILO is strategically located in Alam Sutera 2, and allows for excellent accessibility being in close proximity to the Jakarta-Serpong highway.

While their Sutera Sawangan cluster, is a serene housing solution targeted for young millennial families that is priced within reach. With units constructed already and pre-furnished, Sutera Sawangan is perfect for new families who want to quickly start their lives without any wait.

Paddington Heights Apartment.
Paddington Heights Apartment

For those looking for a faster lifestyle, Alam Sutera’s Paddington Heights Apartment is an exclusive and strategic choice that is surrounded by the best facilities in the city. Designed with a double-height ceiling, the apartment units offered in Paddington Heights don't sacrifice space for convenience, and can fit the needs of anyone during any phase of their lives.

To cap off 2025, Wikhen also explained that there's a variety of promotional programs for prospective buyers.

“We want to offer flexibility for our new products, so we offer initiatives like the Rp 35 million contract subsidy for purchases of Philo units which includes air conditioners pre-installed, on top of special end of year discounts.”

Their other residential products get similar exciting promos, with the Sutera Sawangan cluster offering free VAT of up to Rp 200 million, a contract subsidy of up to Rp 22 million, and free AJB, BPHTB, alongside certificate fees.

Furthermore the Paddington Heights apartment is offering a rental guarantee of Rp 360 million for two years with just a 5 percent down payment, in addition to a VAT incentive of up to 50 percent.

For more information about Alam Sutera’s featured products, you may visit the Alam Sutera Marketing Office at Jalan Jalur Sutera Boulevard Kav. 28A, Kecamatan Pinang, Kota Tangerang, Banten (across Mall @ Alam Sutera).

You may also visit the Sutera Rasuna Marketing Office & Show Units at Jalan Rasuna Utama No. 1, Kecamatan Pinang, Kota Tangerang, or the Sutera Sawangan Show Units at Jalan Raya Bojongsari, Serua, Kecamatan Bojongsari, Kota Depok, West Java.

Alternatively, you can contact an Alam Sutera Marketing Representative via WhatsApp at 0813-1777-3838 or visit our official website at www.alam-sutera.com.

