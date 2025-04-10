TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Commercializing Indian and Indonesian space sectors is possible

To reap commercial space benefits, India should pass the law, and Indonesia must soon enact regulations on space commercialization. 

Sandeepa Bhat B. and Ridha Aditya Nugraha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kolkata, India/Jakarta
Thu, April 10, 2025 Published on Apr. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-04-09T11:17:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Commercializing Indian and Indonesian space sectors is possible A Falcon-9 rocket belonging to SpaceX carrying Indonesian satellite SATRIA-1 takes off at Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, the United States on June 18, 2023. (Antara/Livia Kristianti)

F

ollowing potentially increased cooperation between India and Indonesia as BRICS member states, the question lies in its practical implementation. Anything connected with collaborative relationships is linked to rapid changes in geopolitics. Eventually, it may impact bilateral or regional connections, which leads to a friend or foe dichotomy.

There is a possibility of peace and cooperation through outer space. Its Magna Carta, the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, mandates the peaceful use of space for the benefit of all [hu]mankind. Promotion of cooperation among states is also reflected throughout the Outer Space Treaty as a guiding principle. Ranked among the biggest Global South countries, India and Indonesia should revisit and strengthen their commitment to cooperation in outer space activities. Both have developed their capacities to a certain stage and they need to collaborate further to increase space capacity.

In India, 2024 marked a new beginning in the era of Indian private space activities with the groundbreaking of the country’s second spaceport at Kulasekharapattinam, a coastal village in the state of Tamil Nadu. Sprawling over 900 hectares, this spaceport is expected to be a launch hub for private space activities.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was established in 2022 for authorizing private space activities in India. To empower IN-SPACe, the government of India has passed the Indian Space Policy 2023. Banking on the power vested by the policy, IN-SPACe has developed and published the Norms, Guidelines and Procedures for Implementation of Indian Space Policy 2023 in respect of the Authorization of Space Activities in May 2024. Now, the moot question is about the practical effects of these developments on space investments in India.

From a layman’s perspective, it seems to be an ideal scenario to start investing in the Indian space sector. However, legal scholars find it difficult to consider, especially in the absence of a law. While the legislation should have been the first step in permitting private space activities, passing the bylaws, establishing the authorization agency and drafting the guidelines and procedures for authorization should have been the subsequent steps to prevent procedural impropriety.

India has reversed the entire process by first establishing IN-SPACe, and then trying to clothe it with legality via the Indian Space Policy 2023. Ironically, India still needs a national space law and a long-awaited legislative framework for executive action. The 2023 policy carries the risk of being struck down by the Indian Supreme Court for falling under the category of substantive ultra vires, which is a common law doctrine limiting the executive from making a bylaw in the absence of the legislature delegating the power.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In light of looming uncertainty, there is not much expectation for the growth of the private space sector in India. The Indian parliament needs to enact a governing law to authorize and supervise private space activities, which is also mandated by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. This could be achieved through the exercise of its powers under Article 253 of the Constitution of India.

Popular

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations
President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

The impact of Trump’s tariffs and the resilience of Indonesia’s financial system

My personal take on President Prabowo’s achievements and challenges

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

Communication breakdown

Two models for agentic AI

Related Article

The impact of Trump’s tariffs and the resilience of Indonesia’s financial system

My personal take on President Prabowo’s achievements and challenges

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

Communication breakdown

Two models for agentic AI

Popular

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations
President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Opinion

 View more
A Falcon-9 rocket belonging to SpaceX carrying Indonesian satellite SATRIA-1 takes off at Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, the United States on June 18, 2023.
Academia

Commercializing Indian and Indonesian space sectors is possible
Market anxiety: A woman walks beside stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange on March 18 in Jakarta.
Academia

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara unveils high-profile leadership, but public confidence remains elusive

Highlight
Business as usual: Trucks haul freight on Feb. 26, 2025 at the container terminal of Batu Ampar Port on Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Regulations

Businesses wary on easing import, local content rules to coax US
President Prabowo Subianto (right) reacts during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Editorial

Stronger together
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Commercializing Indian and Indonesian space sectors is possible
Economy

In stunning U-turn, Trump walks back some tariffs, triggering historic market rally
Middle East and Africa

Gaza at center of Prabowo’s latest Middle East tour
Society

Lawmakers urged to put AI policy in Broadcasting Law revision
Academia

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara unveils high-profile leadership, but public confidence remains elusive
Economy

Asian Agri outlines progress toward 2030 sustainability targets
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati to stay in contact after discreet meeting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Commercializing Indian and Indonesian space sectors is possible

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.