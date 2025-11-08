TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow
Indonesia to resume shrimp exports to US after Cs-137 contamination scare

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Even for those born after his heyday, Soeharto still casts a dark shadow
Indonesia to resume shrimp exports to US after Cs-137 contamination scare

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

The high cost of living in cities is not the result of neutral market dynamics. It comes from power structures that privilege landowners and property capital.

Irvan Maulana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 8, 2025 Published on Nov. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-11-07T11:16:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Nov. 5, 2025, in the Queens borough of New York City, the United States. Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Nov. 5, 2025, in the Queens borough of New York City, the United States. (AFP/Getty Images/Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

T

he struggle over a city is, at its core, a struggle over the price of space, over who gets to stay, who is pushed out and who benefits from rising land values. Zohran Mamdani’s victory as mayor of New York City, in the United States, brings this issue back to the center of public debate.

He rejects the assumption that rising rents, gentrification and displacement are natural outcomes of urban growth. For him, these patterns, visible in nearly every major city, including Jakarta, stem from the political configuration of urban land: how it is allocated, who is prioritized and who bears the cost of development.

The significance of Mamdani’s leadership does not lie in the symbolic fact that he is the first Muslim to hold the office, nor in his ability to galvanize young voters. What sets him apart is the way he reframes a basic premise rarely questioned in mainstream urban policy: The high cost of living in cities is not the result of neutral market dynamics. It comes from power structures that privilege landowners and property capital.

This view is central to his proposal for a rent freeze. Mamdani does not present rent freezing as an ultimate solution. It is an intervention to slow down rent escalation that consistently outpaces the income growth of residents. The freeze applies to existing rent-stabilized units rather than new developments, meaning it does not interfere with housing construction or discourage developers from adding new supply. 

The goal is to prevent forced displacement, the mechanism through which gentrification begins. The freeze acts as a social stabilizer, protecting long-term residents from being priced out of neighborhoods whose rising land values they had no part in shaping.

In many major cities, rent increases are driven not by improvements in public services or neighborhood quality, but by speculation and concentrated land ownership. A rent freeze provides a pause in this dynamic, ensuring that those who already live in the city are not pushed out simply because the land beneath them becomes more profitable for someone else.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Critics often invoke the memory of New York’s 1970s fiscal crisis, when declining tax revenues and suburban flight left the city unable to service its debts. The Emergency Financial Control Board responded by cutting public services and allowing urban decay to spread. From that moment, state intervention became associated with inefficiency and fiscal burden.

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Related Articles

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Zohran Mamdani

Time for Indonesia’s youth to renew the pledge

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Tapera in limbo after Constitutional Court strikes down law

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market

Related Article

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Zohran Mamdani

Time for Indonesia’s youth to renew the pledge

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Tapera in limbo after Constitutional Court strikes down law

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market

Popular

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police

Jakarta school explosions injure 54: Police
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents exercise during Car Free Day on Oct. 12 at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta.
Academia

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Gimhae International Airport on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea.
Academia

Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
A health worker measures the height of a women participating in the free birthday health screening program at a community health center (puskesmas) on May 15 in Serang, Banten.
Academia

The health workforce equity challenge in Asia

Highlight
A member of civil society movement groups holds a banner reading “Suharto is not a hero“ during the Kamisan (Thursday) rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the presidential palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup.
Politics

‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Boys will be boys: Boys play an online game together with smartphones on Jan. 21 as a scooter rider passes by in an alley in Jakarta.
Editorial

Away from smoking screens
A damaged alms box and a fan lie on the ground in the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the school complex of state high school SMAN 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Ikea profits drop on lower prices, tariff costs
Middle East and Africa

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October: UN
Academia

Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Americas

Brazil top-court panel unanimously rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal
Academia

Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
Archipelago

Fisheries Ministry seizes Vietnamese vessel for suspected illegal fishing
Academia

The health workforce equity challenge in Asia
Archipelago

Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.