Constitutional Court dismisses first five petitions to repeal contentious TNI law

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the first five petitions filed among at least a dozen to challenge the contentious TNI Law revision, primarily because the petitioners had failed to prove their legal standing to bring a case.
he Constitutional Court dismissed on Thursday five petitions that sought to repeal the controversial law revision on the Indonesian Military (TNI), which expands the role of the armed forces in the civilian government, as the petitioners lacked the legal standing to lodge a case.
The five were the first of at least a dozen petitions filed to challenge the TNI Law revision, which the House of Representatives passed on March 20 and triggered large protests in Jakarta and other major cities.
The court’s nine justices said the petitioners of the first five motions, students from universities including the University of Indonesia (UI) and Malang’s Brawijaya University (UB), had failed to present sufficient evidence to demonstrate their legal standing.
In their petition, the students said the legislative process lacked transparency and excluded public participation.
“The petitioners failed to show they had attempted to participate in the process, whether through public discussion or essays addressed to policymakers, for example," Justice Saldi Isra said on Thursday while reading out one of the court’s rulings.
“Therefore, we concluded that the petitioners had no legal standing,” he said.
