Jakarta Post
Constitutional Court dismisses first five petitions to repeal contentious TNI law

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the first five petitions filed among at least a dozen to challenge the contentious TNI Law revision, primarily because the petitioners had failed to prove their legal standing to bring a case.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 6, 2025 Published on Jun. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-06-05T23:46:54+07:00

Constitutional Court dismisses first five petitions to repeal contentious TNI law A security officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Constitutional Court dismissed on Thursday five petitions that sought to repeal the controversial law revision on the Indonesian Military (TNI), which expands the role of the armed forces in the civilian government, as the petitioners lacked the legal standing to lodge a case.

The five were the first of at least a dozen petitions filed to challenge the TNI Law revision, which the House of Representatives passed on March 20 and triggered large protests in Jakarta and other major cities.

The court’s nine justices said the petitioners of the first five motions, students from universities including the University of Indonesia (UI) and Malang’s Brawijaya University (UB), had failed to present sufficient evidence to demonstrate their legal standing.

In their petition, the students said the legislative process lacked transparency and excluded public participation.

“The petitioners failed to show they had attempted to participate in the process, whether through public discussion or essays addressed to policymakers, for example," Justice Saldi Isra said on Thursday while reading out one of the court’s rulings.

“Therefore, we concluded that the petitioners had no legal standing,” he said.

Read also: New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

Ancient temple: France's President Emmanuel Macron (left) and President Prabowo Subianto speak on May 29 during a visit to Borobudur Temple, the world’s largest Buddhist monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Magelang, Central Java.
Society

Govt may install permanent stairlift at Borobudur Temple: Minister
A security officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

Constitutional Court dismisses first five petitions to repeal contentious TNI law
William Wallace Molyneaux (center left) of the US attends a press conference at the National Narcotics Agency Province of Bali, after being arrested on drug related crimes in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on June 5, 2025. Molyneaux was arrested on May 23, allegedly carrying seven packages containing 99 pills of amphetamine, Bali's narcotics agency told reporters in Denpasar. Molyneaux has multiple charges levelled against him including distributing drugs, which carries the maximum penalty of death by execution.
Archipelago

American, Kazakhs in Bali face death penalty over drugs: Authorities

Highlight
Indonesia's forward #10 Ole Lennard Romenij celebrates after scoring the penalty kick against China's goalkeeper #14 Wang Dalei during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Indonesia and China at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on June 5, 2025.
Sports

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup
Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the haj pilgrimage on June 5, 2025. Muslim pilgrims prayed atop Mount Arafat on June 5 during the high point of the annual haj pilgrimage, as Saudi officials called on participants to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.
Middle East and Africa

Muslim pilgrims pray, shirk sun, as haj reaches peak
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Companies

Tsingshan slashes local nickel pig iron output amid profit squeeze

Society

Govt may install permanent stairlift at Borobudur Temple: Minister
Companies

No talks yet on Jakarta MRT extension to Tangerang: Japan diplomat
Sports

Indonesia keeps World Cup dream alive after edging China 1-0
Sports

Prabowo joins PSSI honorary council, strengthening government ties
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia regrets latest UNSC failure on Gaza ceasefire
Regulations

Energy ministry temporarily halts nickel mining operations in Raja Ampat
Politics

Constitutional Court dismisses first five petitions to repeal contentious TNI law
Markets

Trump-Musk feud shakes markets pre-payrolls
