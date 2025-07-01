Parties cautious of court’s split elections ruling

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) accompanied by constitutional judges (from left to right) Arsul Sani, Daniel Yusmic Pancastaki Foekh, Enny Nurbaningsih, Saldi Isra, Anwar Usman, Arief Hidayat, M. Guntur Hamzah and Ridwan Mansyur take a group photo in front of the constitutional pillars after attending the commemoration ceremony of the 21st Anniversary of the Constitutional Court at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, on Tuesday, June 13, 2024. Chairman of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo in his mandate said the level of public trust and the image of his institution was getting better, especially after deciding the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections. (ANTARA FOTO/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P olitical parties have responded cautiously to the Constitutional Court’s recent decision to split national and regional elections starting in 2029, citing rising campaign costs and potential disruption to governance as major concerns.

While experts have generally praised the ruling for curbing elite dominance and boosting democratic accountability, lawmakers are more focused on its administrative and political impact.

Under the new model, voters will elect the presidential-vice presidential pair, House of Representatives members and the Regional Representatives Councils (DPD) in 2029, with regional elections—for governors, regents, mayors and Regional Legislative Councils (DPRD)—scheduled two to two-and-a-half years later.

On Monday, the House and government officials held a closed-door meeting to discuss the ruling’s implications ahead of plans to revise the 2017 General Elections Law and the 2020 Regional Elections Law.

NasDem politician Rifqinizamy Karsayuda, who chairs House Commission II overseeing home affairs, said after the meeting that lawmakers would need more time to formulate an official stance on the court’s ruling.

However, he criticized the decision as inconsistent with the Court’s own 2019 verdict, which had supported simultaneous elections and outlined six viable formats for implementation. “One of those formats was used in 2024,” he continued.

