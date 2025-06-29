TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court says the regional executive and legislative elections must be carried out no sooner than two years, but not later than 2.5 years after the national polls.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 29, 2025

Exercising their right: People check candidates on Nov. 27, 2024, before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh. That day, Indonesians voted to elect local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

n a move hailed as a step toward a more democratic electoral system, the Constitutional Court has ruled that elections for national and local offices must be held separately, scrapping the “five ballot boxes” format long criticized for overburdenening voters, parties and election organizers.

During a hearing on Thursday, the court ruled in favor of the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem), which filed a judicial review petition challenging the 2017 General Elections Law, and declared that the current format of simultaneous polls has undermined the quality of elections and weakened the democratic process.

Until the last election in 2024, voters cast five different ballots on the same day to select their presidential-vice presidential pair, as well as members of the House of Representatives, Regional Representative Council (DPD) and Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) at the provincial and municipal or regental level.

But the court ordered that starting in 2029, the elections must be held on two separate dates, with local elections for regional heads and DPRD to take place no sooner than two years, but no later than two-and-a-half years, after the presidential and national legislative polls.

The decision to split the elections was an attempt to “realize quality elections” while considering “the convenience and simplicity for voters” in exercising their rights to vote as “an embodiment of popular sovereignty”, Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra read in the ruling on Thursday.

The court did not set a specific date for when the future elections should be held. Instead, they left it to the House, which is planning to overhaul regulations on elections, to decide the scheduling details.

Exercising their right: People check candidates on Nov. 27, 2024, before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh. That day, Indonesians voted to elect local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court
Safe and sound: Pilgrims from the SUB 44 flight group of the Surabaya embarkation point walk into the Sukolilo haj dormitory in Surabaya, East Java, on Wednesday. The pilgrims' flight to Indonesia was delayed after the Muscat International Airport in Oman was temporarily closed following an Iranian attack against an air base in Qatar on June 23.
Pilgrim flights delayed by Iran-Israel attacks arrive in Indonesia
Hanging on: Survivors sit on the hull of a capsized boat on March 21 as they wait to be rescued after the tourist snorkeling boat was hit by waves in Nusa Penida, Bali.
Three killed after boat carrying soccer team capsizes in Batam

Palestinians walk past the rubble and destroyed vehicles in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike on June 27, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta on June 22, 2025.
Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid
Anti-government protesters rally to demand the removal of Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office at Victory Monument in Bangkok on June 28, 2025.
Thousands protest calling for Thai PM's resignation

