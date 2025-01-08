TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 8, 2025

Democracy in action: An inmate has his finger inked after casting his ballot for the 2024 presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in a prison in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

he House of Representatives will decide whether to press ahead with a plan to overhaul the electoral system altogether using a sweeping omnibus legislative method later this month, following a court order to introduce a new way to regulate how political parties nominate presidential candidates.

The Constitutional Court annulled last week a stipulation in the General Elections Law mandating a steep minimum threshold of winning either 25 percent of the popular vote or 20 percent of House seats in the previous legislative election for a political party or a group of parties to be eligible to field a presidential candidate, as it was contrary to the 1945 Constitution.

The court’s ruling essentially gives all political parties an equal chance to nominate a candidate, restoring hope for more competitive elections after mounting criticism over the presidential election threshold, which limited the electoral field and in turn restricted the rights to vote and to run for election.

The bench also instructed policymakers to find another way to regulate the nomination process, specifically to prevent big political parties from dominating elections, as well as an excessive number of candidates.

The House is currently in recess and will resume deliberation in mid-January.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said lawmakers would begin discussing ways to regulate how political parties nominate presidential candidates and whether they would use the omnibus method to revise all prevailing laws governing the general and regional head elections, after lawmakers return from recess.

"We have not decided whether [the court-ordered changes] will be implemented through a revision to the General Elections Law or an omnibus [method]," Dasco, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s own Gerindra Party, said on Tuesday.

Democracy in action: An inmate has his finger inked after casting his ballot for the 2024 presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in a prison in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules
A general view shows under-construction buildings that will be used by several coordinating ministries in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024, as Indonesia marks its 79th Independence Day.
Politics

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister
A poll worker holds up a ballot paper on Feb. 14 at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, during the tabulation of votes cast that day in the 2024 presidential election.
Politics

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules

Mari Elka Pangestu, senior economist and former trade minister, gives presentation at Teladan Leadership Forum on July 3, 2019 at Tanoto Foundation office in Central Jakarta.
Asia and Pacific

BRICS membership won't affect RI ties with US: Envoy
Staff prepare meals to deliver to a school at a kitchen on the first day of a free-meal programme in Jakarta on Monday, January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious USD 4.3 billion free-meal programme on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

Free, nutritious, safe meals
UEFA Champions League final ambassador Dutch former footballer Patrick Kluivert attends a ceremony of the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023.
Sports

Dutchman Patrick Kluivert appointed Indonesia's football head coach

Politics

House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules
Companies

Govt demands Apple R&D to end iPhone sales ban, but takes $1b investment
Asia & Pacific

Japan, Indonesia reaffirm defense co-op ahead of PM Ishiba visit
Asia & Pacific

Maria Ressa says 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking
Tech

Bukalapak to cease sales of physical products on marketplace
Companies

Steel setback: Biden risks Japan ties, investment
Politics

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister
Sports

Dutchman Patrick Kluivert appointed Indonesia's football head coach
