TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Updating Indonesia’s antitrust law for the digital age

Indonesia’s current primary competition legislation is outdated and ill-equipped to address the challenges posed by the digital market.

Neil Tobing (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-05-22T14:25:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Updating Indonesia’s antitrust law for the digital age People stand next to a screen displaying the logo of United States multinational technology company Google on Oct. 30, 2023, in Mulhouse, France. (AFP/Sebastien Bozon)

A

s Indonesia’s digital economy continues to expand, questions are growing over whether its current legal framework is sufficient to address the complexities of a platform-driven market.

A recent ruling by the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU)  against Google underscores the urgent need for legal reform to tackle the expanding power of global tech platforms.

In a landmark ruling earlier this year, the KPPU fined Google Rp 202.5 billion (US$12.4 million) for abusing its dominant position in the Android App distribution market. The case focused on Google’s business practice of forcing app developers to use its proprietary payment system, Google Billing Payment, as the exclusive option for in-app transactions through the Play Store, which was deemed anticompetitive, giving Google unfair leverage in Indonesia’s app economy.

This victory highlights Indonesia’s growing struggle to regulate powerful digital platforms and exposes the limit of our antitrust framework.

Indonesia’s current primary competition legislation, Law No. 5/1999 on monopolistic practices and unfair business competition, is outdated and ill-equipped to address the challenges posed by the digital market.

The law focuses on traditional market structure but fails to account for the complexities of digital markets such as two-sided markets, the emerging practices of self-preferencing, data driven network effects or ecosystem-based exclusion.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite this, Indonesia’s long discussed revision of Law No. 5/1999 has stalled for years. Drafts have been circulated within ministries and parliament, yet no firm commitment has been made to adopt a digital-first competition framework. As a result, Indonesia’s regulators lack the tools needed to effectively regulate platforms in the digital age.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Related Articles

Inclusion without understanding: Potential risk in financial future

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

The hyped KUHAP

The world according to the oligarchs

Preventing corruption in SOEs through fair competition

Related Article

Inclusion without understanding: Potential risk in financial future

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

The hyped KUHAP

The world according to the oligarchs

Preventing corruption in SOEs through fair competition

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

More in Opinion

 View more
Point of reference: A man speaks on his phone while entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters on April 12, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Building mutual trust: (left to right) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Foreign Minister Sugiono, along with their Chinese counterparts, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun, attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21 in Beijing.
Academia

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community
United States President Donald Trump speaks on May 16, 2025, at the US-United Arab Emirates Business Roundtable in Abu Dhabi.
Academia

The future of American soft power

Highlight
The logo of ASEAN's 2025 Malaysia's chairmanship is pictured in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit
Up in arms: Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US tariff tensions test ASEAN leaders at regional summit

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress
Politics

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga
Companies

Danantara to invest in mega EV battery projects backed by Huayou, CATL
Archipelago

South Sumatra quake damages more than 100 houses
Americas

Melania Trump uses AI vocal replica to narrate audiobook
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Americas

Trump blocks Harvard from enrolling foreign students
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Updating Indonesia’s antitrust law for the digital age

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.