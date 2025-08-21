TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
People power in Pati

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight
People power in Pati

Removing the regulatory hurdles in regional endowment funds

A regional endowment fund is a new instrument for intergenerational fiscal sustainability that allows local governments to invest public funds with a long-term horizon.

Reni Windari and Yeremia Dwi Hendryanto (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 21, 2025

A worker arranges pufferfish skins to dry at a small enterprise site in Banda Aceh on Nov. 4, 2024. A worker arranges pufferfish skins to dry at a small enterprise site in Banda Aceh on Nov. 4, 2024. (Antara Foto/Ampelsa)

A

fter seven years of persistence, Bojonegoro regency in East Java is now close to realizing its plan to establish a regional endowment fund (DAD). In May, the administration committed to allocating Rp 3 trillion (US$181 million), which is now under review at the Finance Ministry. Proposed in 2018, the initiative was initially rejected due to the absence of regulations. 

The legal foundation was eventually established through the 2022 Central-Regional Fiscal Relations Law (HKPD), followed by Government Regulation (PP) No. 1/2024 and Finance Ministry Regulation (PMK) No. 64/2024. Under this framework, Bojonegoro aims to secure long-term development financing and provide reserves for future generations in anticipation of declining oil and gas revenues.

A DAD is a new instrument for intergenerational fiscal sustainability that allows local governments to invest public funds with a long-term horizon. The model follows sovereign wealth funds and national endowment funds currently managed by the central government. The scheme preserves the principal and uses only the investment returns for program financing. 

A DAD’s governance structure consists of two entities. The fund management unit (UPD) is responsible for investment strategy and risk management, while the program implementation unit (UPP) manages the planning and execution of programs funded by investment yields.

Examples of successful endowment systems can be found both globally and domestically. Domestically, the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) has financed education, research and other initiatives for over a decade through a sustainable endowment model, with a fund size of Rp 154 trillion.

However, translating the vision of a DAD into concrete impacts will not be easy. Several design and implementation challenges in the current regulatory framework may constrain its long-term goals.

The regulatory design of a DAD is inherently exclusive. Article 73 of PP 1/2024 restricts DAD formation to local governments with high or very high fiscal capacity that have also met mandatory basic service obligations. Based on data from the Fiscal Balance Directorate General, of 546 existing regions across the nation, only 168 regions (30.77 percent) will be eligible to form a DAD. This limitation raises the risk of deepening horizontal inequality between regions. 

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders

Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island

Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders

Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

The Jakarta Post
