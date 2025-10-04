TheJakartaPost

Graduate unemployment, what has gone wrong?

Indonesia needs a model that values skilled workers, fair compensation and sustainable growth, which allows businesses to strengthen the economy while fostering loyalty and creativity among young professionals.

Tjia Alphani Anugrah Putri and Tarin Pramesti Nharesworo (The Jakarta Post)
New York
Sat, October 4, 2025

Visitors peruse job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.

I

t was once assumed that life for post-Ivy League graduates would be easy: A full-ride scholarship, multiple internships, leadership titles and a high-merit GPA. Yet, what is that worth when hundreds of job applications end with the familiar refrain, “After careful consideration, we regret to inform you…”?

This outcome has become normalized, with numerous TikTok and LinkedIn influencers now setting a standard of submitting hundreds of applications, suggesting quantity over quality. The media recently highlighted stories of college graduates forced into roles, such as ride-hailing drivers, with salaries barely sustaining them.

As the old saying goes, “Kejarlah ilmu sampai ke negeri Cina” (pursue knowledge as far as China). But now that they have it, what is its practical value? These graduates often end up surviving on the bare minimum, scrambling just to make it to the next day.

Education used to be the assurance: The higher the degree, the higher the pay was guaranteed. Phrases like “pursue your master’s degree” and “reach the highest education possible” are often glorified in Indonesia as standardized markers of life achievement, the supposed benchmark of a successful career path. This statement worked decades ago, when a higher degree was harder to pursue.

This assurance, however, is no longer relatable. More than 1 million graduates (undergraduate, master's and PhD candidates) find themselves unemployed, trapped in a vicious cycle of unpaid or poorly paid internships in Indonesia. This practice devalues a graduate's time and education, forcing them to compete for entry-level positions with years of "experience" that are merely extended, noncommittal trial periods.

Considering the investment and opportunity cost incurred for their education, this employment situation not only delays financial independence but also fosters significant self-doubt and insecurity, hindering both professional and personal growth. The lingering question is whether pursuing a passion is still viable when capitalism scatters the idealism of top graduates. How can graduates contribute back to society with their knowledge if they are unable to be self-sufficient?

Noble professions are often undervalued. The recent debates in Indonesia over teachers being paid at or near minimum wage illustrate how even the most essential roles are undermined and simultaneously expected to adapt to the rapidly changing demands of the education system. While education remains the root pathway to improving one’s social and economic status, these conditions only deepen the vicious cycle in which the rich become richer and the poor remain trapped in poverty.

Visitors peruse job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Graduate unemployment, what has gone wrong?
Primary guidance: A teacher checks a student’s work on Oct. 2, 2025 at SDN Sudirman II elementary school in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Can school become a safe place for children?
Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers.
When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

President Prabowo Subianto gestures during the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept. 23, 2025.
Prabowo under pressure to push police reform
Resilient pursuit: Activists of the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network partake in the Kamisan (Thursday) rally on Sept. 19, 2024 in front of Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, to demand the settlement of past human rights violations, including the mass killings following the abortive coup on Sept. 30, 1985 that was blamed on the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).
Stepping out of the red shadow
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows

