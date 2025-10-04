When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
resident Prabowo Subianto's recent address at the United Nations touched on a range of issues, but among other things it carried an important pledge: Indonesia’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2060, or even earlier.
It is a remarkably ambitious climate commitment, particularly from a populist leader from the Global South where economic development often takes precedence over climate mitigation.
The pledge is all the more striking given that, just before Prabowo’s speech, United States President Donald Trump dismissed the climate crisis as mere fantasy.
Both men are populist leaders, yet their positions on the issue of climate crisis could not be more sharply opposed.
Strikingly, it is no longer the leader of the Global North who offers the more reasonable view.
After hearing both leaders’ speeches, some observers might reasonably conclude that climate leadership today is more likely to come from Jakarta than from Washington.
