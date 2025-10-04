When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

P resident Prabowo Subianto's recent address at the United Nations touched on a range of issues, but among other things it carried an important pledge: Indonesia’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2060, or even earlier.

It is a remarkably ambitious climate commitment, particularly from a populist leader from the Global South where economic development often takes precedence over climate mitigation.

The pledge is all the more striking given that, just before Prabowo’s speech, United States President Donald Trump dismissed the climate crisis as mere fantasy.

Both men are populist leaders, yet their positions on the issue of climate crisis could not be more sharply opposed.

Strikingly, it is no longer the leader of the Global North who offers the more reasonable view.

After hearing both leaders’ speeches, some observers might reasonably conclude that climate leadership today is more likely to come from Jakarta than from Washington.