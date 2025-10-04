TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

Prabowo and Trump are populist leaders, yet their positions on the issue of climate crisis could not be more sharply opposed. 

Gde Dwitya (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, October 4, 2025

Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers. Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto's recent address at the United Nations touched on a range of issues, but among other things it carried an important pledge: Indonesia’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2060, or even earlier. 

 

It is a remarkably ambitious climate commitment, particularly from a populist leader from the Global South where economic development often takes precedence over climate mitigation.

The pledge is all the more striking given that, just before Prabowo’s speech, United States President Donald Trump dismissed the climate crisis as mere fantasy.

Both men are populist leaders, yet their positions on the issue of climate crisis could not be more sharply opposed. 

Strikingly, it is no longer the leader of the Global North who offers the more reasonable view.

After hearing both leaders’ speeches, some observers might reasonably conclude that climate leadership today is more likely to come from Jakarta than from Washington.

Visitors peruse job vacancy information at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Academia

Graduate unemployment, what has gone wrong?
Primary guidance: A teacher checks a student’s work on Oct. 2, 2025 at SDN Sudirman II elementary school in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Can school become a safe place for children?
Powerful solution: A technician inspects a rooftop solar power plant (PLTS) on Sept. 8, 2025 at Trans Studio Mall in Bandung, West Java. Data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry show that as of July 2025, rooftop PLTS have reached a combined installed capacity of 538 megawatt peak across 10,882 customers.
Academia

When Washington denies, Jakarta commits

President Prabowo Subianto gestures during the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sept. 23, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform
Resilient pursuit: Activists of the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network partake in the Kamisan (Thursday) rally on Sept. 19, 2024 in front of Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, to demand the settlement of past human rights violations, including the mass killings following the abortive coup on Sept. 30, 1985 that was blamed on the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).
Editorial

Stepping out of the red shadow
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows

Middle East and Africa

Hamas says ready for peace talks, Trump urges Israel to halt bombing
Society

Incentives vs. liability: Teachers question free meals role
Markets

Shrimp industry suffers after radioactive case, association says
Archipelago

Central Java students develop smart lunch box to ensure free meal safety at school
Society

Jakarta police arrest alleged hacker using Bjorka alias
Opinion

Analysis: Debate grows over government sway as BI & Fed slash rates
Markets

Retail investors upbeat on twin rally of gold, stocks
Politics

Prabowo under pressure to push police reform
