TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The rice obsession: Why Indonesia must break the cycle

Rice is politically central but economically stagnant, consuming vast fiscal resources while failing to deliver prosperity for farmers or affordable food for consumers.

Mohamad Ikhsan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 2, 2025 Published on Oct. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-10-01T13:55:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers carry sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Jakarta, on Sept. 22, 2025. Workers carry sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Jakarta, on Sept. 22, 2025. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

R

ice has always been more than just food for Indonesia. It is the heartbeat of the economy, the anchor of political legitimacy and the ultimate symbol of stability. For decades, successive governments have poured resources into ensuring rice availability and price stability, convinced that “without rice, there is no Indonesia”.

But what once was a source of strength has now become a trap. Rice is politically central but economically stagnant, consuming vast fiscal resources while failing to deliver prosperity for farmers or affordable food for consumers. Unless Indonesia finds the courage to rethink its rice policy, it risks locking itself into a low-productivity, subsidy-heavy equilibrium that undermines broader agrifood transformation.

This dilemma is not new. In the early 1970s, Soemitro Djojohadikusumo, father of President Prabowo Subianto, when he was trade minister, warned against relying exclusively on rice. He proposed building wheat-processing plants in Indonesia, a controversial idea at the time. Critics argued that wheat was alien to Indonesian diets and would divert resources from rice. But Soemitro had foresight: he understood that no country of Indonesia’s size could achieve food security by relying on a single staple.

President Soeharto eventually allowed the plan to proceed, though under a different operator. The decision proved consequential. Wheat never replaced rice, but it complemented it, reducing pressure on rice production and imports. Without this diversification, the burden on rice markets today, both domestic and global, would be overwhelming given Indonesia’s vast population.

The lesson is clear: bold, out-of-the-box thinking has helped Indonesia avoid disaster in the past. 

But the rice trap still remains. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Most Indonesians are net rice consumers. Whether in cities or villages, the majority buy more rice than they produce. Any increase in rice prices immediately translates into political tension, making governments wary of reform.

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

Related Articles

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program

National Police: Guardians of the people or protectors of power?

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'

The real AI risk? A failure of ethical leadership

Related Article

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program

National Police: Guardians of the people or protectors of power?

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'

The real AI risk? A failure of ethical leadership

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

More in Opinion

 View more
A general view shows Thai MPs and members of the government at the Thai Parliament in Bangkok on March 26, 2025.
Academia

Letter to Editor: Thai ambassador responds
Masayoshi Son (left), chairman and president of SoftBank Group, talks on July 16 with CEO of United States company OpenAI Sam Altman (right) via video chat at a SoftBank World 2025 lecture in Tokyo.
Academia

Has Japan already capitulated in the great global AI race?
A house is inundated by floodwaters on Sept. 10 following heavy rain in Denpasar, Bali.
Academia

Bali’s sustainability paradox: From overtourism to net zero

Highlight
Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani addresses reporters in the State Palace complex in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest on Nov. 28, 2024, in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Editorial

Police reform revisited
Illustration of radioactive danger
Society

Government confirms widespread radioactive contamination at Banten industrial hub

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Nusantara fire adds to scrutiny over new capital
Tech

BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push
Middle East and Africa

Madagascar anti-government protesters call for general strike
Archipelago

No more signs of life in boarding school collapse: rescuers
Academia

Letter to Editor: Thai ambassador responds
Arts

Sun, sea and sculptures: A weekend at the Island of the Gods’ newest art fair
Regulations

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
People

Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The rice obsession: Why Indonesia must break the cycle

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.