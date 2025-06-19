TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025 Published on Jun. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-06-18T20:46:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision Stock illustration of criminal law (Shutterstock/9dream studio)

L

awmakers plan to pass a Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) revision by the end of the year despite calls from lawyers, academics and civil groups to extend the time frame for broader consultation and to ensure changes in the procedural law reflect public interest.

The proposed amendment to the KUHAP, which governs criminal proceedings from investigation to sentencing and appeals, is part of a broader legal reform agenda and intended to align with the new Criminal Code (KUHP), passed in 2022 and set to take effect next year.

The existing KUHAP, in effect since the early 1980s, has long been criticized for being outdated and in need of reform, failing to reflect human rights standards and giving too much power to law enforcement agencies without sufficient oversight.

Habiburokhman, chairman of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said formal deliberations on KUHAP revision would commence as early as Tuesday next week, after lawmakers return from a month-long recess.

This is made possible by the fact that the government has finished drawing up a list of topics and proposed changes to the KUHAP.

“Now that their process is already completed, we just have to wait for the recess period to end. [Lawmakers] can begin deliberating [the bill] at the start of the new sitting session," Habiburokhman, who is also part of President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party, told reporters on Wednesday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Calls mount for transparency in KUHAP law revision

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden

Related Articles

Why Indonesia urgently needs an asset forfeiture law

Why a government-sponsored history project is stirring controversy

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach

House prioritizes KUHAP revision over other bills

Public participation in lawmaking needs more than just seminars

Related Article

Why Indonesia urgently needs an asset forfeiture law

Why a government-sponsored history project is stirring controversy

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach

House prioritizes KUHAP revision over other bills

Public participation in lawmaking needs more than just seminars

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden

More in Indonesia

 View more
An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17 , 2018, demanding justice over racially-motivated killings which took place during the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Politics

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial
Stock illustration of criminal law
Politics

House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision
Precautionary detour: Airport authorities observe on Tuesday as Saudi Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER is parked in an isolated area of the Kualanamu International Airport outside Medan, North Sumatra. The aircraft was flying 442 haj pilgrims from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Jakarta as flight SV 5276 when it diverted to Kualanamu International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.
Archipelago

Haj pilgrims land at Soekarno-Hatta after flight diverted over bomb threat

Highlight
Iranians leave Turkey through the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing, north-eastern Turkey on June 18, 2025. Flights to Iran were suspended on June 18, 2025 after Israel launched an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, sparking a deadly confrontation which is now in its fifth day.
Middle East and Africa

Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18, 2025.
Editorial

Quagmire anyone?
Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.
Middle East and Africa

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

The Latest

 View more
Style

Walking the line: Indonesian designers embrace AI without losing their soul
Wellness

I love you, bot: When AI becomes your closest companion
Middle East and Africa

Government advises Indonesians in Iran to ready for evacuation
Politics

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial
Middle East and Africa

Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran
Companies

Danantara to pare back SOEs in insurance, logistics sectors
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple government
Politics

House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.