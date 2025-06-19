House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision

L awmakers plan to pass a Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) revision by the end of the year despite calls from lawyers, academics and civil groups to extend the time frame for broader consultation and to ensure changes in the procedural law reflect public interest.

The proposed amendment to the KUHAP, which governs criminal proceedings from investigation to sentencing and appeals, is part of a broader legal reform agenda and intended to align with the new Criminal Code (KUHP), passed in 2022 and set to take effect next year.

The existing KUHAP, in effect since the early 1980s, has long been criticized for being outdated and in need of reform, failing to reflect human rights standards and giving too much power to law enforcement agencies without sufficient oversight.

Habiburokhman, chairman of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said formal deliberations on KUHAP revision would commence as early as Tuesday next week, after lawmakers return from a month-long recess.

This is made possible by the fact that the government has finished drawing up a list of topics and proposed changes to the KUHAP.

“Now that their process is already completed, we just have to wait for the recess period to end. [Lawmakers] can begin deliberating [the bill] at the start of the new sitting session," Habiburokhman, who is also part of President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party, told reporters on Wednesday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Calls mount for transparency in KUHAP law revision