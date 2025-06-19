House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
awmakers plan to pass a Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) revision by the end of the year despite calls from lawyers, academics and civil groups to extend the time frame for broader consultation and to ensure changes in the procedural law reflect public interest.
The proposed amendment to the KUHAP, which governs criminal proceedings from investigation to sentencing and appeals, is part of a broader legal reform agenda and intended to align with the new Criminal Code (KUHP), passed in 2022 and set to take effect next year.
The existing KUHAP, in effect since the early 1980s, has long been criticized for being outdated and in need of reform, failing to reflect human rights standards and giving too much power to law enforcement agencies without sufficient oversight.
Habiburokhman, chairman of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said formal deliberations on KUHAP revision would commence as early as Tuesday next week, after lawmakers return from a month-long recess.
This is made possible by the fact that the government has finished drawing up a list of topics and proposed changes to the KUHAP.
“Now that their process is already completed, we just have to wait for the recess period to end. [Lawmakers] can begin deliberating [the bill] at the start of the new sitting session," Habiburokhman, who is also part of President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party, told reporters on Wednesday.
