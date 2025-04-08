Public participation in lawmaking needs more than just seminars

tudents, activists and experts view Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad’s plan to hold seminars to boost public participation in lawmaking as falling short of addressing the root problem, analysts have warned.
The House has recently come under fire for its perceived lack of inclusiveness, particularly following the passage of a contentious amendment to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law on March 20 despite widespread public protests.
Dasco said last week that the House would engage the public in the lawmaking process by hosting seminars at the House and on university campuses.
“The deliberation of a bill must go through at least two seminars to ensure greater public participation,” Dasco said on Friday, as quoted by Tempo.
While he did not elaborate on the details, the politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party said the new mechanism would be officially announced on April 17 after lawmakers return from recess.
Read also: Prabowo opens up in first in-depth media interview amid PR setback
Misguided initiative
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.