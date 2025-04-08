Public participation in lawmaking needs more than just seminars

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives passed the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

S tudents, activists and experts view Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad’s plan to hold seminars to boost public participation in lawmaking as falling short of addressing the root problem, analysts have warned.

The House has recently come under fire for its perceived lack of inclusiveness, particularly following the passage of a contentious amendment to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law on March 20 despite widespread public protests.

Dasco said last week that the House would engage the public in the lawmaking process by hosting seminars at the House and on university campuses.

“The deliberation of a bill must go through at least two seminars to ensure greater public participation,” Dasco said on Friday, as quoted by Tempo.

While he did not elaborate on the details, the politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party said the new mechanism would be officially announced on April 17 after lawmakers return from recess.

Misguided initiative