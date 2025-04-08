TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo opens up in first in-depth media interview amid PR setback

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 8, 2025

Prabowo opens up in first in-depth media interview amid PR setback President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025. (Courtesy of/The President's media team)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto recently hosted a hand-picked media interview session at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, amid the government’s public relations crisis that comes after a series of tone-deaf remarks from high-ranking officials and growing accusations that his administration has shut down public criticism.

The three-and-a-half-hour in-depth interview featuring seven senior journalists, including six editors-in-chief, took place on Sunday morning and was the first since the 73-year-old former Army general assumed office in October of last year.

First Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Angga Raka, who organized the event, claimed none of the questions were staged and that the President went into the interview without prior briefing.

An excerpt from the interview showed Prabowo being asked about the nationwide demonstrations that followed the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law last month, which stoked concerns about military overreach and the return of the TNI’s dwifungsi (dual function) that prevailed during the New Order regime of Soeharto, Prabowo’s former father-in-law.

The former defense minister acknowledged the concerns but attributed them to the public receiving outdated and inaccurate drafts. The President further reaffirmed his commitment to the spirit of the Reform Era, which emerged after the fall of Soeharto’s three-decade authoritarian rule, emphasizing the goal of curtailing the military’s influence in civilian affairs.

Read also: Protests break out as House passes TNI bill 

“The main point of the [law revision] is to raise the retirement age. It's difficult for the TNI to grow as an organization if we must replace the commander every few years. There are no other agendas [behind it],” he said.

