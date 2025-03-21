Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives passed the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

House of Representatives lawmakers and government officials insist that the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law is based on "democratic principles, civilian supremacy and human rights" and necessary due to the current geopolitical situation.

T he House of Representatives passed on Thursday the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, sparking major protests in several cities as critics fear that the new law will undermine democracy and usher in a resurgence of the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs.

In the past month, critics have decried the plan to revise the law, warning that such a move ran the risk of taking the country back to the authoritarian New Order regime led by former president Soeharto, when active-duty military officers were able to take on civilian positions without having to resign from the service.

Despite widespread public opposition, the House, which is dominated by political parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, unanimously approved the law’s revision during a plenary session on Thursday morning.

House Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, banged the gavel twice at the plenary after asking for lawmakers’ approval to pass the bill.

“We, along with the government, stress that the amendment remains based on democratic principles, civilian supremacy and human rights, in line with national and international law,” Puan said.

The legislation revises the previous 2004 TNI law, a landmark reform of policy on the country’s armed forces aimed at reining in the military’s deep reach in civil affairs during Soeharto’s era. His ouster in 1998 formally ended the long-standing dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine of the military in civilian affairs.