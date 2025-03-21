TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

House of Representatives lawmakers and government officials insist that the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law is based on "democratic principles, civilian supremacy and human rights" and necessary due to the current geopolitical situation.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 21, 2025

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives passed the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he House of Representatives passed on Thursday the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, sparking major protests in several cities as critics fear that the new law will undermine democracy and usher in a resurgence of the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs.

In the past month, critics have decried the plan to revise the law, warning that such a move ran the risk of taking the country back to the authoritarian New Order regime led by former president Soeharto, when active-duty military officers were able to take on civilian positions without having to resign from the service.

Despite widespread public opposition, the House, which is dominated by political parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, unanimously approved the law’s revision during a plenary session on Thursday morning.

House Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, banged the gavel twice at the plenary after asking for lawmakers’ approval to pass the bill.

“We, along with the government, stress that the amendment remains based on democratic principles, civilian supremacy and human rights, in line with national and international law,” Puan said.

The legislation revises the previous 2004 TNI law, a landmark reform of policy on the country’s armed forces aimed at reining in the military’s deep reach in civil affairs during Soeharto’s era. His ouster in 1998 formally ended the long-standing dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine of the military in civilian affairs.

Soldiers surrender after three police officers killed in Lampung gambling raid

BPOM wants to rein in food, cosmetic influencers to prevent ‘chaos’

Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision

US detains pro-Palestinian campus protest leader

Indonesia’s democratic survival and international linkages

Related Article

Soldiers surrender after three police officers killed in Lampung gambling raid

BPOM wants to rein in food, cosmetic influencers to prevent ‘chaos’

Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision

US detains pro-Palestinian campus protest leader

Indonesia’s democratic survival and international linkages

Members of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), their faces covered with black boxes that read “a free press is a constitutional mandate” and their wrists linked with a chain, demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar Legislative Council in the East Java mayoralty.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
President Prabowo Subianto gestures on March 13, 2025, during the launch of a new direct transfer system for teacher allowances at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Senayan, Jakarta.
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
The Wulung tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by state-owned aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performs a demo flight at Suparlan Airport in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on March 14, 2025.
Archipelago

PTDI performs UAV Wulung demo flight for prospective customers

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
Politics

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

The military strikes back
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs

Economy

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani
Americas

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department
Regulations

Prabowo wants all citizens to have bank accounts: Luhut
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Sports

Kluivert vows response after nightmare start to Indonesia reign
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
Regulations

Prabowo, Luhut vow to simplify bureaucracy
Markets

Indonesian, other Asian stocks slide as growth, tariff worries weigh
