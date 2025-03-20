TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a controversial revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law during a plenary session on Thursday following a speedy deliberation involving closed-door meetings.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025

Indonesian Navy personnel march during an event in celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

D

emocracy activists and students are intensifying their opposition to a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that would expand the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs, as the House of Representatives plans to pass the controversial bill in an upcoming plenary session.

The legislature, controlled by parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, is planning to pass the revision on Thursday, less than two months after the President formally requested an amendment to the legislation.

“God willing, [the bill] will be passed in the upcoming plenary session, which is currently scheduled for tomorrow,” said Golkar Party legislator Dave Laksono, who is deputy chair of House Commission I overseeing military, defense and foreign affairs, on Wednesday.

Commission I member TB Hasanuddin of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) confirmed to The Jakarta Post that the bill would be put up for passage at a plenary session on Thursday.

The plan came after lawmakers fast-tracked the bill’s deliberations, including by holding a series of closed-door meetings with government officials last weekend at a high-end hotel in Jakarta. 

The move sparked an outcry from democracy activists and students, who feared that the revisions would expand the role of the TNI in civilian spheres, reviving the Soeharto-era dwifungsi (dual function) system, which allowed the armed forces to dominate public life and crush dissent.

A man walks next to a collapsed house in Kertasari, West Java, after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck on Sept. 18, 2024. At least 700 houses were damaged, 82 people were injured but no deaths were reported, according to the West Java Regional Disaster Management Agency.
Archipelago

One dead after magnitude 5 "twin earthquakes" strikes North Sumatra
Indonesian Navy personnel march during an event in celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows
New civil servants take their oath on March 22, 2024 during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates

