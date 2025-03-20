Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

Indonesian Navy personnel march during an event in celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2024. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a controversial revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law during a plenary session on Thursday following a speedy deliberation involving closed-door meetings.

D emocracy activists and students are intensifying their opposition to a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that would expand the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs, as the House of Representatives plans to pass the controversial bill in an upcoming plenary session.

The legislature, controlled by parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, is planning to pass the revision on Thursday, less than two months after the President formally requested an amendment to the legislation.

“God willing, [the bill] will be passed in the upcoming plenary session, which is currently scheduled for tomorrow,” said Golkar Party legislator Dave Laksono, who is deputy chair of House Commission I overseeing military, defense and foreign affairs, on Wednesday.

Commission I member TB Hasanuddin of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) confirmed to The Jakarta Post that the bill would be put up for passage at a plenary session on Thursday.

The plan came after lawmakers fast-tracked the bill’s deliberations, including by holding a series of closed-door meetings with government officials last weekend at a high-end hotel in Jakarta.

Read also: TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The move sparked an outcry from democracy activists and students, who feared that the revisions would expand the role of the TNI in civilian spheres, reviving the Soeharto-era dwifungsi (dual function) system, which allowed the armed forces to dominate public life and crush dissent.