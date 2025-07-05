House to question Prabowo’s envoy nominees over weekend 

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The confirmation hearing for 24 names submitted by President Prabowo Subianto for various Indonesian ambassadorial posts abroad will be carried out behind closed doors over the weekend, according to a member of House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs.
he House of Representatives is slated to hold confirmation hearings for candidates for Indonesian ambassadors in several countries, including the United States, on Saturday and Sunday, after President Prabowo Subianto submitted the nominee list with the legislature.
TB Hasanuddin, a member of House Commission I overseeing foreign and defense affairs, confirmed the commission’s plan to hold the confirmation hearings to screen 24 ambassadorial nominees over the weekend.
“[We’ll focus on] their duties as ambassadors in their respective destination countries,” the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker told The Jakarta Post on Friday.
Another Commission I member Amelia Anggraini of NasDem Party said that lawmakers would prioritize “meritocracy, internal accountability and professionalism” during the closed-door hearings.
“Efficient and punctual process will expedite the appointment of ambassadors for strategic posts that are still vacant until today. This is crucial to maintain the continuity of diplomatic relations and protection of Indonesia’s interest abroad,” she said in a statement on Friday.
The invitation for the hearings, a copy of which was obtained by the Post, mentioned that Saturday’s agenda is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with a brief discussion on the hearing’s mechanism. It will be immediately followed by questioning of the candidates until 5:30 p.m. on each day.
Information on the confirmation hearing came a day after House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P announced at the plenary session on Thursday that the legislature’s leadership had received an official letter from the President containing the list of candidates for Indonesian ambassadors.
