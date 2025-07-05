TheJakartaPost

House to question Prabowo’s envoy nominees over weekend 

The confirmation hearing for 24 names submitted by President Prabowo Subianto for various Indonesian ambassadorial posts abroad will be carried out behind closed doors over the weekend, according to a member of House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, July 5, 2025

Candidate screening: A meeting between House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign and defense affairs with the Foreign Ministry is seen on June 30 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. Candidate screening: A meeting between House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign and defense affairs with the Foreign Ministry is seen on June 30 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he House of Representatives is slated to hold confirmation hearings for candidates for Indonesian ambassadors in several countries, including the United States, on Saturday and Sunday, after President Prabowo Subianto submitted the nominee list with the legislature.

TB Hasanuddin, a member of House Commission I overseeing foreign and defense affairs, confirmed the commission’s plan to hold the confirmation hearings to screen 24 ambassadorial nominees over the weekend.

“[We’ll focus on] their duties as ambassadors in their respective destination countries,” the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Another Commission I member Amelia Anggraini of NasDem Party said that lawmakers would prioritize “meritocracy, internal accountability and professionalism” during the closed-door hearings.

“Efficient and punctual process will expedite the appointment of ambassadors for strategic posts that are still vacant until today. This is crucial to maintain the continuity of diplomatic relations and protection of Indonesia’s interest abroad,” she said in a statement on Friday.

The invitation for the hearings, a copy of which was obtained by the Post, mentioned that Saturday’s agenda is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with a brief discussion on the hearing’s mechanism. It will be immediately followed by questioning of the candidates until 5:30 p.m. on each day.

Information on the confirmation hearing came a day after House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P announced at the plenary session on Thursday that the legislature’s leadership had received an official letter from the President containing the list of candidates for Indonesian ambassadors.

This aerial picture taken on April 4 2019 shows Lake Toba, from Sigapitan, which covers some 1,707 square kilometers of North Sumatra, nearly twice the size of Singapore. The lake, formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption some 70,000 years ago, is the largest resurgent caldera on Earth.
Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status
A stock illustration of the assault word highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong (left) embraces his wife Maria Franciska Wihardja (right) upon entering the Jakarta Corruption Court courtroom on Friday in Jakarta ahead of a hearing. Prosecutors demanded that the judges sentence Thomas to seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports.
Politics

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Highlight
Churchgoers are silhouetted as they attend Christmas mass in Bekasi on December 25, 2021.
Society

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Editorial

Climbing should never kill
In order: Motorcycle deliverymen working for three different online companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022.
Regulations

Drivers, customers wary of ride hailing fare hike plan

Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status
Market Pulse

Beyond galleries: Inside Jakarta’s thriving indie art markets
Archipelago

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village
Politics

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case
Archipelago

Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins
Economy

Bali continues agriculture push on shaky ground
Politics

House to question Prabowo’s envoy nominees over weekend

Academia

Insight: Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age
