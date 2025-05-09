TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 9, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-05-08T17:50:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launching of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara. (Kompas.com/Fika Nurul Ulya)

T

he unexpected return of Hasan Nasbi as head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and the appointment of a new spokesperson has sparked questions about the future direction and responsibilities of the office he leads.

Hasan confirmed his return to the office on Tuesday, two weeks after tendering his resignation amid mounting pressure for the government to change its communication team and strategy following a series of controversial remarks from officials.

Hasan said on Wednesday that his decision to resume his role came following an order by President Prabowo Subianto to stay.

“I am loyal to the President,” he said. “When I was ordered to remain [in charge of the PCO], I, as a subordinate, obeyed.”

He declined to elaborate on why the President ordered him to stay in his post, but noted that both State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya had assured him that they would help address issues that he previously could not overcome.

“The President’s message was clear. Whatever needs improvement must now be addressed immediately. What has not worked well in the past must be corrected,” Hasan said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The communications office, led by Hasan since its establishment at the end of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration, has been in hot water over tone-deaf rebuttals to public criticism.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers
Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Related Articles

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Prabowo opens up in first in-depth media interview amid PR setback

Govt in hot water over callous public communication

BMKG finds budget cut 50% despite presidential assurance

Health checks for all: A historic leap in healthcare for Indonesia

Related Article

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Prabowo opens up in first in-depth media interview amid PR setback

Govt in hot water over callous public communication

BMKG finds budget cut 50% despite presidential assurance

Health checks for all: A historic leap in healthcare for Indonesia

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers
Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

Popes have been European for centuries, is it time for one from Africa or Asia?

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of iris scanning
Society

World ID eye-scanning project highlights digital illiteracy, regulatory lapses
Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launching of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara.
Politics

PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office
The logo of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry is seen in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2025.
Politics

SOEs Law raises graft oversight concerns

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Editorial

Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Companies

Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

The Latest

 View more
Society

World ID eye-scanning project highlights digital illiteracy, regulatory lapses
Academia

Land mafia and the urgency of agrarian reform
Opinion

Analysis: Government reluctant to act against mass organizations
Politics

PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office
Politics

SOEs Law raises graft oversight concerns
Editorial

Right officer in the right place
Regulations

RI considers WTO action over Malaysia's antidumping duty
Society

Civil groups demand protection of indigenous rights in conservation law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.