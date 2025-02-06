Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'

President Prabowo Subianto’s backers in the House of Representatives face fresh allegations of legislative overreach for revising internal rules that bestow on them the authority to dismiss public officials as they see fit, blurring the lines between legislative and executive power.
Earlier this week, lawmakers unanimously revised their own code of conduct to include a new provision that gives them sweeping powers to “periodically evaluate” officials who are appointed by the government and who have assumed office after being confirmed by the House.
Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, said the change would make it easier for the House to evaluate and dismiss appointed officials deemed incapable of fulfilling their state responsibilities upon House evaluation.
"[Under the new rules] we have to do an [evaluation] hearing [to see whether] the persons in question can still perform their duties effectively. In cases where they are unable to do so, we can [issue a recommendation to the government] so they will be replaced by someone more capable of carrying out state duties," he said.
Dasco insisted that the change was merely aimed at “strengthening” the House’s supervisory role over its counterparts.
Under the prevailing law that governs the legislative power of supervision, lawmakers need to exercise their right of inquiry, a decision that must be put to a vote, before a government official is deemed incapable and worthy of dismissal.
The appointed offices that are currently subject to the new rules include Constitutional Court and Supreme Court justices, commissioners of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu), as well as Indonesian Military (TNI) and police chiefs.
