House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US

President Prabowo Subianto (left) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The House of Representatives has grilled Foreign Minister Sugiono about the empty Indonesian ambassador post in Washington DC, with the minister promising to provide potential names for the vacancy this week.

T he House of Representatives has grilled Foreign Minister Sugiono about the lack of an Indonesian ambassador to the United States, with the minister promising to provide potential names for the vacancy this week.

During a meeting at the legislative complex on Monday, House Commission I, overseeing foreign affairs and defense, confronted the top diplomat over the envoy post, which has been left vacant for two years.

Lawmaker Amelia Anggraini of the NasDem Party questioned why the government has yet to nominate its choice to fill the post in Washington to date, when geopolitical tensions continue to grow across the globe.

“This vacancy risks weakening Indonesia’s strategic diplomacy amid the rapid geopolitical developments,” Amelia said on Monday, stressing the importance of the Washington ambassadorial post for global diplomacy.

Previously, the envoy post was held by former Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chair Rosan Roeslani for about two years until 2023, when he was appointed as a deputy minister by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Lawmaker Anton Sukartono Suratto of the Democratic Party questioned how other “pivotal” ambassadorial posts at the United Nations headquarters in New York and Geneva remain empty. He recorded a total of 12 vacant diplomatic spots, including Germany, that Indonesia has yet to fill.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Govt to appoint envoy for United States soon amid tariff concerns