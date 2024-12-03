Prabowo, Jokowi support does little for Ridwan in Jakarta race: Exit poll

Workers at a polling station in Jakarta check voters' administrative details on Nov. 27 before people cast their ballots in the 2024 regional head elections, which was conducted simultaneously for the first time across 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Workers at a polling station in Jakarta check voters' administrative details on Nov. 27 before people cast their ballots in the 2024 regional head elections, which was conducted simultaneously for the first time across 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

An SMRC exit poll released on Sunday shows that people who voted for Ridwan were generally unswayed by his endorsement by Prabowo and Jokowi, whereas his rival Pramono appears to have gained from the nods of approval from ex-governors Anies and Basuki to clinch the lead ahead of the formal results on Dec. 15.

A newly released exit poll appears to indicate that the endorsement from neither President Prabowo Subianto nor his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had a significant impact on the Jakarta gubernatorial bid of Ridwan Kamil, who was outperformed by his main rival in last week’s three-way race.

The official results for the regional head elections in provinces are scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, but the quick count results from four reputable pollsters indicate that Ridwan of the Golkar Party is lagging behind Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), who is leading with a projected gain of 49.4-50.1 percent of the total vote.

Ridwan, who ran alongside Suswono of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), is estimated to have garnered 39.2-40 percent of votes, despite the backing of the pro-Prabowo Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) and Jokowi’s endorsement.

The exit poll by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), released on Sunday, found no significant difference in the number of votes cast for Ridwan by people who were aware or not aware of his endorsement by Prabowo and Jokowi.

The SMRC survey, which interviewed 552 voters from 300 polling stations sampled in Jakarta, has a margin of error of 4.5 percent.

It showed that 39 percent of voters who were aware of Prabowo’s endorsement voted for Ridwan, while 38 percent of those unaware did the same. As regards Jokowi’s endorsement, 37 percent of “aware” voters and 40 percent of “unaware” voters cast their ballots for the PDI-P politician.

Meanwhile, a further breakdown of “aware” voters revealed that 52 percent of those who approved of Prabowo’s endorsement voted for Ridwan, while 18 percent of those who disapproved voted for him. In relation to Jokowi’s endorsement, the figures were 48 percent and 19 percent, respectively.