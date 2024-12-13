TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Deadline passes for Ridwan Kamil to challenge Jakarta election results

A lawyer for Ridwan’s camp said his team had prepared 97 percent of the documents required for a challenge to the election results and was waiting for final approval from campaign team chief Ahmad Riza Patria to lodge the petition.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

The chair of the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU), Wahyu Dinata (right), talks to commissioner Astri Megatari (left) and Irwan Supriyadi Rambe (center) during the Jakarta gubernatorial election's vote tabulation meeting in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024.
Indonesia Decides

The three-day window in which gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil would have been eligible to legally dispute the results of the Jakarta gubernatorial election has passed, paving the way for rival Pramono Anung to become the city’s next leader without further opposition.

The Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced on Sunday that Pramono had won 50.07 percent of the total valid votes in the Nov. 27 contest, enough to secure him a single-round victory. Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno were nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Ridwan, who ran with Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Suswono with the support of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) parties, won 39.4 percent of the vote. Independent candidate pair Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana trailed behind with 10.53 percent.

Pramono’s rivals had until Wednesday, or three days after the announcement, to file a challenge to the election results with the Constitutional Court. But on Thursday, the court records showed that no petitions had been filed by either camp.

The camp of former West Java governor Ridwan had previously alleged ballot-tampering in the race to the advantage of the Pramono-Rano ticket. It also accused the Jakarta KPU of lacking professionalism, which it claimed had contributed to the lowest voter turnout in the history of Jakarta’s gubernatorial polls.

Read also: Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge

Lawyers representing Ridwan’s campaign team visited the Constitutional Court on Monday to consult on the procedures to file a petition. In a statement issued by the court on Monday, lawyer Faizal Hafied said Ridwan’s camp had prepared 97 percent of the necessary documents and was waiting for the final approval from campaign team chief Ahmad Riza Patria to lodge the petition.

The chair of the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU), Wahyu Dinata (right), talks to commissioner Astri Megatari (left) and Irwan Supriyadi Rambe (center) during the Jakarta gubernatorial election's vote tabulation meeting in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024.
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.