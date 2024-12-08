TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge

KPU Jakarta has announced the PDI-P candidate’s victory in the three-horse race, but the city’s denizens must still wait for a formal announcement of their new governor and deputy governor as rival KIM pair Ridwan-Suswono prepares to mount a challenge.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, December 8, 2024

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in South Jakarta’s Cipete area on Nov. 28, the day after the 2024 simultaneous regional head elections. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Indonesia Decides

The Jakarta branch of the General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) declared Pramono Anung as the winning candidate on Sunday afternoon, revealing that the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician and his running mate Rano Karno won more than half of the vote to clinch the city’s gubernatorial election on Nov. 27 in a single round.

The KPU’s final tally, presented at a public vote tabulation and certification meeting involving representatives from all campaign teams as well as the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu), shows that Pramono garnered 2.18 million votes, or 50.07 percent, defeating key rival Ridwan Kamil of the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) as well as independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun in the three-horse race.

Former West Java governor Ridwan and his running mate Suswono from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) gained 1.71 million votes, or 39.4 percent, while Dharma and his running mate Kun Wardana earned 459,230 votes, or 10.53 percent.

The PDI-P has been cast as the de facto opposition party, as it is the only political party in the House of Representatives that has not joined the KIM’s ranks.

A closer look at the tabulation results shows that Pramono secured more votes than his rivals in all five Jakarta mayoralties as well as the Thousand Islands, the capital’s only regency, which edged him over the 50 percent threshold by more than 2,900 votes.

Commenting on the results of the gubernatorial election, Pramono-Rano campaign manager Lies Hartono, popularly known as “Cak Lontong”, hailed it as a “victory for the people of Jakarta”.

“We welcome [this result]. This is a victory for the people of Jakarta, a victory for all of us," Lies said at a press conference on Sunday.

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in South Jakarta’s Cipete area on Nov. 28, the day after the 2024 simultaneous regional head elections.
Regional Elections

Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge
An official from the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) shows a blood bag from a donor on April 30, 2020, at the PMI's blood transfusion unit in Central Jakarta.
Society

Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo arrive on Sept. 29, 2023, for the party's national meeting in East Jakarta.
Politics

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Companies

Fewer marriages among young Indonesians hurts wedding industry
Protesters take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on Thurday, December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Editorial

K-drama worth watching
Losing faith: Public order officers seal on July 2, 2024 a house of worship belonging to the minority Ahmadiyah community in Ngamplang village in Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah heretical.
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering

