Anies-linked movement mulls shift into political party 

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan delivers a speech at an event in Jakarta on Jan. 11. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

Speculation about former Jakarta governor and failed presidential candidate Anies Baswedan establishing a mass organization or political party has surfaced since 2024, when he hinted of a plan to build a new political platform amid growing public support and calls for continued change.

A mass organization formed by volunteers who campaigned for failed presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in the 2024 election has discussed transforming the group into a political party, potentially paving the way for the former Jakarta governor’s comeback in future elections.

The group, named Gerakan Rakyat (people’s movement), raised the proposal during its first leadership meeting in Jakarta over the weekend, where many members of regional branches and affiliated wings urged it to formally transition into a political party.

The call was put into a formal recommendation produced by the meeting on Sunday, which called for the group’s central board to review the possible formation of a political party by 2026 at the latest.

“There were aspirations for Gerakan Rakyat to immediately transform into a political party, establish a party or collaborate with existing ones. We are taking these aspirations under consideration,” Gerakan Rakyat chair Sharin Hamid said, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Despite the growing internal support, he added the group would not rush into any decision, adding that it would focus on internal consolidation this year through its program called Panca Karya (five pillars) that will focus on strengthening its capacity.

“2026 is still a year away, and the 2029 elections are even further out,” Sahrin said. “We need to ensure first that we’re structurally and organizationally strong before taking the next step.”

