Mass organization plan may help Anies in 2029 election

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan delivers a speech at an event in Jakarta on Jan. 11, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

Should the former Jakarta governor see through his plan to establish a mass organization, it may help provide him with a platform to run in the 2029 presidential election, political analysts have said.

U nsuccessful presidential candidate Anies Baswedan has dropped more hints about establishing a mass organization, a move observers regard as an attempt to help extend his political life and maintain relevance until the next elections in 2029.

After losing last year’s election to Prabowo Subianto and missing a chance to seek reelection in Jakarta, the former Jakarta governor has seen growing support for him to establish a political party or mass organization.

When asked by reporters on Jan. 11 about his plan to launch a mass organization, Anies remained discreet about his intentions, responding briefly: “As soon as there is news, we will announce it.”

Talks about Anies establishing his own political vehicle resurfaced recently after supporter Geisz Chalifah claimed in a televised discussion earlier this month that Anies would officially launch a mass organization with “like-minded people” as early as this month.

But Anies’ spokesperson Sahrin Hamid suggested it was unlikely that the organization would be launched this month.

The mass organization, as he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, would focus on having a “real impact” on the community through, among other activities, social programs addressing basic public needs.

“It will be an association that will have various social programs directly impacting society. It’s nothing to do with politics,” Sahrin said.