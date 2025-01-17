TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Mass organization plan may help Anies in 2029 election

Should the former Jakarta governor see through his plan to establish a mass organization, it may help provide him with a platform to run in the 2029 presidential election, political analysts have said.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 17, 2025

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan delivers a speech at an event in Jakarta on Jan. 11, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

U

nsuccessful presidential candidate Anies Baswedan has dropped more hints about establishing a mass organization, a move observers regard as an attempt to help extend his political life and maintain relevance until the next elections in 2029.

After losing last year’s election to Prabowo Subianto and missing a chance to seek reelection in Jakarta, the former Jakarta governor has seen growing support for him to establish a political party or mass organization.

When asked by reporters on Jan. 11 about his plan to launch a mass organization, Anies remained discreet about his intentions, responding briefly: “As soon as there is news, we will announce it.”

Talks about Anies establishing his own political vehicle resurfaced recently after supporter Geisz Chalifah claimed in a televised discussion earlier this month that Anies would officially launch a mass organization with “like-minded people” as early as this month.

But Anies’ spokesperson Sahrin Hamid suggested it was unlikely that the organization would be launched this month.

The mass organization, as he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, would focus on having a “real impact” on the community through, among other activities, social programs addressing basic public needs.

“It will be an association that will have various social programs directly impacting society. It’s nothing to do with politics,” Sahrin said.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan delivers a speech at an event in Jakarta on Jan. 11, 2025.
Politics

Mass organization plan may help Anies in 2029 election
Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (center) gestures on Sept. 20, 2024, among a crowd of onlookers during a price inspection visit to Dukuh Kupang Market in Surabaya, East Java.
Politics

‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims
Dayah Darul Quran Aceh pesantren (Islamic boarding school) students attend a Quran recital at Gampong Tumbo Baro in Kuta Malaka, Aceh, on March 29, 2023. More than 220 students took part in the Quran Camping program, where they were trained to memorize portions of the holy text during Ramadan.
Society

Month-long Ramadan holiday plan meets with lukewarm welcome

