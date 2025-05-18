TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads

At a special briefing on May 16, PDI-P executives urged affiliated regional heads to toe the party line, though they maintained the event was not a strategy to consolidate support for its postponed national congress, which still has no potential date.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, May 18, 2025

Megawati Soekarnoputri (third right), chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), gestures alongside party executives Djarot Saiful Hidayat (left), Ganjar Pranowo (third left) and Prananda Prabowo (right) during an event for members who currently serve as regional heads on May 16, 2025, held at the party's school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has encouraged affiliated heads of regional administrations to prioritize party loyalty in line with its ideological mission, during a special briefing featuring central executives held on Friday at the PDI-P school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta.

PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and her son Prananda Prabowo, also a high-ranking party executive, attended the event that brought together at least 100 incumbent leaders who won the regional head elections last November with the party’s support.

Also attending the event were officials such as Ganjar Pranowo, a former Central Java governor who oversees the party’s regional administrations and autonomy division, as well as Djarot Saiful Hidayat, who served a brief stint as Jakarta governor in 2017.

Speaking after Friday’s event, Ganjar said the briefing was essential to reinforce party values among regional heads of diverse backgrounds.

“Some of our regional heads came from the PDI-P, but they were also backed by other parties. Others are, for example, former businesspeople or retired civil servants who later joined the party and became regional heads,” Ganjar said in a statement from the PDI-P.

He also emphasized that “there was absolutely a briefing on party loyalty and ideals. We are aligning everyone”.

Ganjar, who lost to Gerindra Party candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election, highlighted the importance of aligning regional policies with the PDI-P’s pro-people agenda based on state ideology Pancasila.

Strong refusal: Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a rally in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office on May 15 in Jakarta. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruption.
Politics

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal
Megawati Soekarnoputri (third right), chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), gestures alongside party executives Djarot Saiful Hidayat (left), Ganjar Pranowo (third left) and Prananda Prabowo (right) during an event for members who currently serve as regional heads on May 16, 2025, held at the party’s school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads
Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets.
Archipelago

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Workers stack packaged lunches for students of SMA Muhammadiyah 2 high school in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free nutritious meals program.
Archipelago

BPOM laments limited role in free meal program amid rampant food poisonings
Indonesian soccer fans watch in a large screen the live broadcast of the pre-Olympic play-off match between Indonesia and Guinea for final spot in the mens Olympic soccer tournament at Paris 2024, outside the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on May 9, 2024.
Editorial

Show red cards for bad fans
Members of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) work at the scene of a fire at a peatland forest converted into palm oil plantations in Meulaboh, Aceh on Feb. 15, 2025.
Society

Indonesia braces for forest, land fires ahead of dry season

Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus
Europe

First US Pope Leo XIV warns against exploitation at inaugural mass
Regulations

Kadin officials named suspects of extortion in investment project
Middle East and Africa

US embassy in Tripoli denies report of planned relocation of Palestinians to Libya
Americas

Mexican Navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2
Politics

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal
Americas

Families of 737 MAX crash victims to object to deal allowing Boeing to avoid prosecution
Politics

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads
