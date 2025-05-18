PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads

Megawati Soekarnoputri (third right), chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), gestures alongside party executives Djarot Saiful Hidayat (left), Ganjar Pranowo (third left) and Prananda Prabowo (right) during an event for members who currently serve as regional heads on May 16, 2025, held at the party’s school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

At a special briefing on May 16, PDI-P executives urged affiliated regional heads to toe the party line, though they maintained the event was not a strategy to consolidate support for its postponed national congress, which still has no potential date.

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has encouraged affiliated heads of regional administrations to prioritize party loyalty in line with its ideological mission, during a special briefing featuring central executives held on Friday at the PDI-P school in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta.

PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and her son Prananda Prabowo, also a high-ranking party executive, attended the event that brought together at least 100 incumbent leaders who won the regional head elections last November with the party’s support.

Also attending the event were officials such as Ganjar Pranowo, a former Central Java governor who oversees the party’s regional administrations and autonomy division, as well as Djarot Saiful Hidayat, who served a brief stint as Jakarta governor in 2017.

Speaking after Friday’s event, Ganjar said the briefing was essential to reinforce party values among regional heads of diverse backgrounds.

“Some of our regional heads came from the PDI-P, but they were also backed by other parties. Others are, for example, former businesspeople or retired civil servants who later joined the party and became regional heads,” Ganjar said in a statement from the PDI-P.

He also emphasized that “there was absolutely a briefing on party loyalty and ideals. We are aligning everyone”.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Ganjar, who lost to Gerindra Party candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election, highlighted the importance of aligning regional policies with the PDI-P’s pro-people agenda based on state ideology Pancasila.