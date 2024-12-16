TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prospective names for next PPP chairman start to surface

At least four potential names for the next chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) have emerged, including former tourism minister Sandiaga Uno, as the party seeks to reform after its first big election blow.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 16, 2024

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance of getting seats in the House of Representatives for the next five years.

t least four potential names for the next chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) have emerged, including former tourism minister Sandiaga Uno, as the party seeks to reform after its first big election blow.

The party held a three-day meeting from Friday to Sunday in Ancol, North Jakarta, to decide the date of its national congress (Muktamar) next year, which is held every four to five years to elect the party’s new leader.

“After collecting suggestions from various WhatsApp groups [of party members], two party members and two non-PPP members emerged as prospective candidates,” PPP advisory council chairman Muhammad Romahurmuziy said recently, as quoted from Antara.

The two internal names are Sandiaga and Central Java deputy governor candidate Taj Yasin Maimoen, while the two names from outside of the PPP are Social Affairs Minister Saifullah “Gus Ipul” Yusuf and former Army chief of staff and retired four-star general Dudung Abdurachman.

Sandiaga, who served as tourism and creative economy minister under the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, talked with the former president regarding the party’s future last week at Jokowi’s residence in Surakarta, Central Java.

The former minister said that Jokowi instructed the party to pay closer attention to the people’s economic prosperity. Jokowi is not a member of the PPP, and he parted ways with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) last year.

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance of getting seats in the House of Representatives for the next five years.
