Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga

enior United Development Party (PPP) politician Sandiaga Uno has said former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo instructed the party’s leadership to pay close attention to citizens’ aspirations during their latest meeting in Surakarta, Central Java.
Sandiaga, who served as tourism minister in Jokowi's administration, also said there was no plan to invite the former president to join the Islam-based PPP.
"I don't have the courage to ask him to join the party [...]. He has instructed the party to transform itself to become a political party that is closer to the people, paying attention to people's economic prosperity," Sandiaga said, as quoted by Kompas.
Sandiaga met with Jokowi on Thursday morning at the former's private residence in the suburbs of Surakarta, Central Java.
The meeting took place only three days after Gerindra Party central board member and People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) chair Ahmad Muzani went to Surakarta to have an audience with the former president.
Muzani said that in his meeting with Jokowi, he relayed an invitation from Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto for the former president to attend the party’s anniversary event in February of next year.
