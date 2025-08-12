TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Delay triggers fresh demands to scrap history rewrite

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, August 12, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025

Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers on July 2 during a meeting with House Commission X at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta. Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers on July 2 during a meeting with House Commission X at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

​​Human rights activists and historians are urging the government to scrap its controversial national history book project after the Aug. 17 launch was postponed amid accusations that it seeks to rewrite and sanitize the nation’s past.

The Culture Ministry, which spearheaded the project, announced over the weekend that the 10-volume book will be released on Nov. 10 to coincide with National Heroes Day.

“Our plan is to still launch the book this year [...] because this is part of a series of events to celebrate 80 years of Indonesian independence,” Culture Minister Fadli Zon told reporters on Sunday.

Originally set for release on Independence Day, the books are meant to become the country’s primary historical reference across all education levels. Fadli said the launch was postponed to give more time to “perfect the draft,” noting it may require two or three more public discussions before publication.

The delay comes after a series of public discussions at universities since late July, which, according to the minister, yielded “various interesting suggestions” that would enrich the work.

The book has faced backlash from human rights activists and historians for being labeled an “official” history established by the government, with critics warning it risks enforcing a single narrative that sidelines academic perspectives not aligned with the state’s narrative.

Read also: Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books

