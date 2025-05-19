Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books

The 10-volume series would have an Indonesia-centric narrative and aims "to reinvent the Indonesian identity," Culture Minister Fadli Zon told Reuters in an interview.
he government's plan to release new history books has sparked concerns that some of the country's darkest chapters could be recast to show President Prabowo Subianto and late authoritarian ruler Soeharto in a favourable light.
Several historians said the commissioning of the books presents an opportunity for historical revisionism at a time when the younger generations - largely responsible for Prabowo's resounding election victory last year - have little or no memory of Soeharto's 1966-1998 New Order era.
Prabowo openly praises Soeharto, who was once his father-in-law, and is increasingly turning to the military to carry out his government's vision.
Prabowo has also been accused of rights abuses while in the military, including involvement in the kidnapping of student activists during riots in 1998 - allegations he has repeatedly denied and which Fadli said had been debunked.
Asvi Warman Adam, a leading historian who used to work at the National Research and Innovation Agency, said he was calling on academics to lobby lawmakers to scrutinise what he said would be "propaganda".
"I suspect there is an intention to legitimise the ruling regime ... such as by excluding gross human rights violations in 1998 linked to Prabowo," he said, adding that he expected the government would soon confer the posthumous title of "National Hero" on Soeharto.
