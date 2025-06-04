TheJakartaPost

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align

With smarter coordination, Sekolah Rakyat can shine as a model of equity.

Alpha Amirrachman (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025

Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

I

ndonesia’s dream of an equitable education system, a cornerstone of the “Golden Indonesia 2045” vision, is within reach, despite the challenge of 3.77 million out-of-school children, including 450,000 annual dropouts. The Sekolah Rakyat program, spearheaded by the Social Affairs Ministry, offers free education to children from poor families, lighting a path toward inclusion. 

Education analyst Dharmaningtyas’s question whether the budget comes from the Social Affairs Ministry or the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry points to a hurdle: overlapping roles between ministries. Yet, with smarter coordination, Sekolah Rakyat can shine as a model of equity.

Sekolah Rakyat is a bold step forward. It provides free elementary and high school education with boarding facilities, breaking down barriers for 3.77 million children. Its curriculum, designed by the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, weaves together academics, vocational skills and character-building to empower students. 

By repurposing 53 Social Affairs Ministry buildings and reviewing 82 more sites, it maximizes resources. Parental commitments to keep kids in school adds a practical shield against further truancy. This is Indonesia’s chance to transform lives.

Yet, coordination needs fine-tuning. Sekolah Rakyat involves the Social Affairs Ministry for assets and student selection, the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry for curriculum and teachers and the Public Works and Housing Ministry for infrastructure. 

This setup risks overlap, particularly between the Social Affairs Ministry and the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry. The former’s role in student selection treads on the latter’s education expertise, while teacher recruitment duties blur. Streamlining these roles can unlock the program’s full potential.

The overlap with the existing school system demands urgent clarification to ensure efficiency and coherence. The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry has the expertise and infrastructure to manage national schooling standards, yet Sekolah Rakyat operate under the Social Affairs Ministry, establishing a parallel structure that risks redundancy. 

