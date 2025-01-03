TheJakartaPost

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

The nationalist party's call for graft busters to investigate the former president is part of a political skirmish between the PDI-P and Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, according to observers.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 3, 2025

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination An anti-government protester holds a placard on Feb. 12, 2024, that reads, 'Jokowi, Gibran, Kaesang are models of nepotism' to denounce outgoing President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during a rally demanding a fair election outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has ramped up pressure on Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, with the party using an award for “the most corrupt” figure as a call for the country’s law enforcement institutions to investigate the former president for corruption.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an international nonprofit organization of investigative journalists, announced on Monday that the country’s seventh president was a finalist nominated for the 2024 Most Corrupt Person of the Year.

The annual award serves to promote accountability and single out people who “do the most to wreak havoc around the world through organized crime and corruption”, OCCRP wrote on its website. Journalists, academics and members of the public cast their votes every year, with a group of judges selecting the winner and finalists.

The 2024 winner was former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown in early December by rebel forces, ending his and his family’s authoritarian rule that lasted half a century. Other finalists include Kenyan President William Ruto and former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Responding to the award, Jokowi questioned what he corrupted and demanded the evidence to support such allegations, Kompas TV reported on Tuesday.

He further implied that the award could be politically driven, as people could “use any vehicle to create such a horrible framing, whether through NGOs, political parties or mass organizations”.

An anti-government protester holds a placard on Feb. 12, 2024, that reads, 'Jokowi, Gibran, Kaesang are models of nepotism' to denounce outgoing President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during a rally demanding a fair election outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination
