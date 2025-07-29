Government reaffirms commitment to Nusantara project amid moratorium calls

A worker walks in front of the State Palace on Nov. 10, 2024, at the government offices complex in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. President Prabowo Subianto has said that within the next five years, he will make the new capital city the center of government political activities, where most of his administration’s executive, legislative and judicial activities will take place (Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat)

S tate Secretary Prasetyo Hadi has dismissed growing concerns over President Prabowo Subianto’s commitment to the Nusantara capital city project, asserting that the President has no plans for a moratorium and remains fully committed to completing the relocation within three years.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Prasetyo, who also serves as the President’s spokesperson, emphasized that while the government remains open to “suggestions and input”, it remains focused on executing the existing plans and to swiftly completing the development of Nusantara.

He went on to say that President Prabowo has instructed the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) to “work hard” to complete essential infrastructure and facilities, ensuring that all three branches of government—executive, legislative and judicial—can operate from the new capital within the set time frame.

“These are the facilities and infrastructure that we believe must be in place before the President signs the presidential decree formalizing the capital’s relocation,” Prasetyo said on Friday.

The legal foundation for relocating the capital has been in place since 2022. However, Prabowo has yet to issue the decree required to officially move the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

Read also: Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Several ministers have previously stated that the decree will be issued only when Nusantara is fully prepared to host the three branches of government, a milestone the Prabowo administration aims to reach by 2029, supported by a Rp 48.8 trillion (US$2.9 billion) budget.