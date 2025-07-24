TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers
Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers
Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers
Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 24, 2025 Published on Jul. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-07-23T11:57:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Work continues on Indonesia's new Presidential Palace in the future capital city of Nusantara, in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on July 11, 2024. The new city is scheduled to begin operating as the country's new political center on Aug. 17, 2024, during Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. Work continues on Indonesia's new Presidential Palace in the future capital city of Nusantara, in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on July 11, 2024. The new city is scheduled to begin operating as the country's new political center on Aug. 17, 2024, during Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA/AFP) (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba) Work continues on Indonesia's new Presidential Palace in the future capital city of Nusantara, in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on July 11, 2024. The new city is scheduled to begin operating as the country's new political center on Aug. 17, 2024, during Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. Work continues on Indonesia's new Presidential Palace in the future capital city of Nusantara, in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on July 11, 2024. The new city is scheduled to begin operating as the country's new political center on Aug. 17, 2024, during Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA/AFP) (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he first phase of Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development has officially concluded, with the IKN Authority confirming it will receive Rp 48.8 trillion (US$3 billion) from the state budget to continue the project’s second phase through 2028. Although President Prabowo Subianto initially pledged to begin working from IKN starting August 2028, uncertainty looms, as he has yet to demonstrate genuine interest in relocating the nation’s capital.

Despite publicly promising to continue the project, Prabowo’s actions suggest otherwise. Most recently, he decided to host Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebration next month in Jakarta, rather than in IKN. Last year, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held the event at IKN, attended by 1,400 guests.

Prabowo’s skepticism of IKN is not new. While serving as defense minister under Jokowi, he once described the project as a waste of state funds. Yet, to reassure investors after the first cabinet meeting in IKN in 2024, Prabowo vowed not only to continue its development but to complete it within four to six years, significantly shorter than the original 10- to 20-year timeline.

Since taking office, however, Prabowo has prioritized his flagship programs: food self-sufficiency, energy resilience, downstream industries, and especially his free nutritious meals program. These priorities have left IKN development with what appears to be half-hearted support. Nonetheless, Prabowo’s political alliance with former president Jokowi compels him to nominally support the project after Jokowi’s departure from office.

Fiscal constraints further complicate the situation. In the first half of this year, the budget deficit widened to 0.8 percent of GDP, up from 0.34 percent during the same period last year, approaching the full-year target of 2.53 percent. While Prabowo has issued instructions for government-wide spending cuts, declining tax revenues have exacerbated the problem. The Finance Ministry has even released Rp 149 trillion in previously blocked funds to finance Prabowo’s priority programs.

With Rp 171 trillion allocated for the free meals program this year – far above the initial Rp71 trillion budget – fiscal space to fund basic public services like health and education has tightened. Infrastructure spending has been among the hardest hit. Following the budget adjustments, the Public Works Ministry’s budget rose to Rp73.76 trillion, still significantly below the original Rp110 trillion allocation. This shortfall directly impacts IKN development.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

From the outset, the government envisioned that the state budget would cover only 20 percent of IKN’s total projected cost of Rp 466 trillion, with the rest coming from state-owned enterprises and private investors. However, nearly Rp 90 trillion had already been spent from public funds between 2022 and the end of 2024. Private investment remains minimal and largely driven by domestic investors previously courted by Jokowi. Incentives such as 180-year land-use rights (HGB) have done little to attract substantial foreign capital.

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers

Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers
Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

Related Articles

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

Analysis: Prabowo’s nationalist image in question amid rampant hate crimes

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

IKN Authority downplays report of rampant prostitution in new capital

Related Article

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

Analysis: Prabowo’s nationalist image in question amid rampant hate crimes

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

IKN Authority downplays report of rampant prostitution in new capital

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers

Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers
Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

Indonesia-Malaysia program repatriates 232 migrant workers

More in Opinion

 View more
Children queue with pots to receive meals from a charity kitchen in Gaza City on July 14, 2025. With the war in Gaza now in its 22nd month and Israel only slightly easing an aid blockade of the Palestinian territory, shortages of everything from food to clean water have hit everyone.
Academia

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

United States President Donald Trump (left) gestures on July 22, 2025, as he welcomes Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?
Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024.
Academia

Haze and trash: The rise of new anthropogenic seasons

Highlight
Shipping matters: Containers are stacked on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Perak Port in Semarang, Central Java.
Regulations

Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Supporters of candidates put up election campaign posters at the candidate bulletin board on the official campaign kick-off day for the July 20 upper house election, on the street in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo's East Asia outlook
A worker serves a customer at the pharmacy stall during the launch ceremony of a Red and White Cooperative in Serang regency, Banten on July 21, 2025. The cooperative is one of 80,000 sites opened under the Red and White Cooperative initiative launched by President Prabowo Subianto on July 21.
Society

Explainer: Revisiting the complex history of Indonesian cooperatives

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Economy

Danantara to restructure ‘substantial debt’ of Whoosh
Europe

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming
Economy

China's Xi warns EU to 'make correct strategic choices' at tense summit
Asia & Pacific

Civilians wounded as Cambodia, Thailand trade fire in fresh border clashes
Academia

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

Companies

Tesla profits drop as Musk warns of 'rough' patch before riches
Academia

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.